Paolo Banchero hype train is officially leaving the station in Orlando

In the NBA's latest annual general manager survey, the Magic were recognized as the team most likely to improve this season; much of that optimism stems from Paolo Banchero, who's expected to carry Orlando to greater heights.

Luckily for Orlando, Eastern Conference stars like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are sidelined with injuries, and this is a unique opportunity for the Magic to make a serious push up the standings and go on a deep postseason run.

And after an impressive Magic offseason, Banchero won’t have to do it alone, and all signs point to the 22-year-old forward taking another major leap this season.

Most improved team

The noise surrounding the Magic is very real, and it was stamped by GMs across the league after Orlando received 47 percent of the votes to be the most improved team heading into this season. That number was a whopping 27 percent better than the next team, the Atlanta Hawks, who received 20 percent of the votes.

Much of this has to do with the fact that Orlando acquired guard Desmond Bane this offseason, who, funny enough, was voted on the same panel as the most underrated player acquisition.

Orlando's front office added significantly more talent and skill to this group by signing Tyus Jones to a one-year deal and drafting Jase Richardson in the first round of this year's draft.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Banchero shared his thoughts on the additions (subscription required) of Bane and Jones this offseason.

“I think it’s going to do wonders,” Banchero said. "They talk with so much experience that you listen to them. Both of them offensively are just really experienced players, and they just know how to play. They have great feels for the game, feels for the court, when to make plays, when to shoot, when to drive.”

Banchero made sure to highlight not only his personal expectations for this upcoming season, but also how the Magic have a shot at a deep postseason run with their current roster construction.

“I think the sky is our limit,” Banchero said. "I think we should be a deep playoff team. Hopefully, that means Finals. But if it’s anything shorter than that, then Eastern Conference finals. I want to play deep into the playoffs. But honestly speaking — seeing our team, seeing the guys so far — it’s early, but I think we have the type of team that can make a run to the Finals.”

Banchero's big season

Although the Magic have a much-improved roster, it means nothing if Banchero doesn't take a huge step forward and help propel this team to new heights.

Last season, expectations were high for the Magic, but injuries derailed Banchero and the team collectively. Within the first week of the 2024-25 season, Banchero suffered a torn oblique and would proceed to miss the next two and a half months.

Despite scoring 34 points in his return against the Bucks on January 10th, Banchero was not fully himself, and he even described his legs feeling like "Jello-O" in his return to the court.

It took a while for Banchero to get acclimated and reconditioned, and after the All-Star break, he ascended to greater heights. Banchero averaged 29.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 24 games after the All-Star Game in 2024-25.

In the first round playoff series against the Celtics, he averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. Banchero did this all without the team's best defender in Jalen Suggs, and Moe Wagner, who was playing like a sixth man of the year candidate before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

Now with a revamped and revitalized roster surrounding Banchero and Franz Wagner, they will not only improve individually but collectively as a team. Banchero will have more room to operate down low when driving the ball, there will be more space on the floor, and the Magic can now go 10 to 12 men deep with their roster.

All signs point to the Magic having a big 2026 season, and a lot of it will bank on the performance of Paolo Banchero.