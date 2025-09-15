Magic finally grant Desmond Bane his longtime wish

The Orlando Magic traded four first-round draft picks and two players to get Desmond Bane and finally gave him a shot to compete in the Eastern Conference. He spent his first five NBA seasons with the Grizzlies. During his tenure, Memphis made the playoffs four times, but won just one series. Bane is excited to be in the wide-open East and play with the Magic’s two young stars.

This is the ideal fit for the 6’5 wing. He wants to win a championship, and his odds drastically improved coming to Orlando. The Magic have made the playoffs two straight years with a talented young core. They lacked floor spacing and someone to take the pressure off Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Bane instantly solves their biggest need and is ready to help Orlando jump into serious contention.

The conference is wide open. Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are likely to miss the entire season after suffering Achilles injuries in the playoffs. The Cavaliers and Knicks will enter as favorites, but both teams have struggled in the playoffs. Orlando could seize the opportunity, and Bane is excited to finally be in the East.

Desmond Bane wanted to go to the Magic

Bane was happy to play in Orlando with Paolo and Franz. He has made several comments about his excitement in joining the Eastern Conference, including during his appearance on The Young Man and the Three podcast, which fans can hear below.

Bane is excited Stephen Curry, LeBron James, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won't be waiting in the opening round of the postseason. It will be no cakewalk in the Eastern Conference, but the Magic hope to earn a favorable first-round matchup before taking on the Knicks or Cavaliers in round two. Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson are unquestioned superstars, but they lack the playoff track record of the era’s brightest stars.

Bane is excited to be in the warm weather, too. The Magic could be the perfect fit for his prime years. The 27-year-old is ready to make the All-Star leap, and that will be easier if Orlando is one of the top teams in the conference at the break.

Magic fans will quickly fall in love with Desmond Bane. He brings defensive toughness and elite shooting. Expect to see the 6’5 wing firing away from 3-point range this season and fitting in perfectly with Orlando’s core.

The Orlando Magic paid handsomely to bring Desmond Bane to the Eastern Conference. They clearly believe he makes the franchise a serious threat to reach the NBA Finals. The stars are aligning, and fans should be excited. A happy Desmond Bane makes the Magic a serious threat, and he’s ready to take the conference by storm.