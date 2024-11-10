Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards (Nov. 10, 2024): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction
Season Series: Tonight in Orlando; Feb. 23 in Orlando; March 21 in Washington, D.C.; April 3 in Washington, D.C.
Pace
Off. Rtg.
Def. Rtg.
eFG%
O.Reb.%
TO%
FTR
Washington
104.5
107.8
118.1
50.2
27.6
14.3
24.9
Orlando
99.9
107.1
107.4
50.6
28.0
15.3
30.0
OMD Prediction
Our Record: 7-3/5-5 ATS
In some ways, it felt like all the Orlando Magic needed was one game. They needed one win or some shots to go down to feel like the dam had been broken. They needed to get the feeling again.
Of course, their 115-88 win over the New Orleans Pelicans was not all sunshine and roses. The team again shot poorly from three—8 for 32 to be exact—and it is hard to say whether the Magic can get 70 points in the paint per game as they did the last two games.
Everyone has to recognize that playing an injury-depleted Pelicans team helped too. The Pelicans did not have the firepower to compete with a focused and intense Magic defense.
The same will probably be said about the Orlando Magic's game Sunday against the Washington Wizards.
Before the season, the Wizards were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league. Early this season, they have looked like a very similar team to last year -- a potent offense that is inconsistent and a non-existent defense.
Add on injuries to Kyle Kuzma (out with a right groin strain), Malcolm Brogdon (out from surgery on his right thumb) and rookie Bub Carrington (questionable with a right wrist contusion), and the Wizards are already playing with a deficit if the Magic can execute.
3 Things to watch
3. Watch the pace
The Washington Wizards' gambit is they can try to work on teams by running up the pace and scoring a lot of points, betting they can suck teams into their pace where they can rely less on their defense and just try to outscore teams.
It is not a formula for success. Especially since the Wizards run hot or cold from deep. And they mostly run cold.
But the Orlando Magic's biggest weak spot on defense is their transition defense. That could be the weak spot in this game and why the Wizards were a trickier matchup for the Magic last year.
Washington averages 20.9 fast-break points per game, the second-most in the league. Orlando gives up 13.8 fast-break points per game, sixth-fewest in the league. This will be one of the big battle lines in this game.
Especially considering Orlando needs fast-break opportunities to give their offense some power too. The Magic score only 13.9 fast-break points per game, 20th in the league. That remains a huge factor for this game.
2. Aggressive Anthony Black
The Orlando Magic are looking for players to step up in Paolo Banchero's absence. They know Franz Wagner has to look like a star. Jalen Suggs has to increase his presence. And they need Anthony Black to be aggressive in attacking the basket.
Black is going to have ups and downs in his second year. He is still a young player. Those downs were more pronounced after Banchero's injury. During the five-game road trip, he averaged 5.6 points per game and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the floor.
He started to find his footing again in the game against the Indiana Pacers, scoring 12 points and dishing out six assists. That was critical in the Magic staying in the game. He repeated that Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 11 points and dishing out four assists.
The Magic need Black to be aggressive and to try to get downhill. Moe Wagner said he and his teammates encourage Black to be aggressive. They have a lot of faith in him.
His efforts against the Washington Wizards last year were big too. He averaged 11.0 points per game against them last year. It could be another big breakout game for Black.
1. The Goga difference
Undoubtedly, the Orlando Magic's fortunes started to change a bit when Goga Bitadze returned from his early season injury. Bitadze has made a major impact in the starting lineup, giving them a presence on the offensive glass and in the paint on defense.
Bitadze is averaging 10.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game since his return three days ago. He has added 2.0 blocks per game on top of this. The Magic have a 107.4 defensive rating with Bitadze on the floor.
Perhaps more importantly, during this period where the Magic have struggled on offense, they have a 109.3 offensive rating with Bitadze on the floor, that trails only Franz Wagner and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the last three games.
He has made a clear impact for the team. And his inside presence matters for the Magic at this point in the season.