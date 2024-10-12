Goga Bitadze embraces the "Orlando Magic Way" in his second chance
When Goga Bitadze became the roster casualty of a cap-clearing move for the Indiana Pacers, he was not sure what his NBA future would hold.
In three years with the Pacers, Bitadze never quite established his role. A coaching change flipped what the team was asking from him. As can happen in the ever-changing NBA, the former late lottery pick got lost in the shuffle.
His waiver was a moment for reflection. His NBA future was on the line.
The Orlando Magic gave him a lifeline, signing him to a minimum contract at the end of the 2023 season. Nobody knew what to expect or how much opportunity Bitadze would get with the team. But Bitadze knew he had to make the most of his chance when the time came.
Bitadze impressed in his 17-game stint with the Magic. And then the time came for him last year.
Wendell Carter suffered an injury four games into the season. The Magic turned to Bitadze to step into the starting lineup. Their season was in the balance on the still unproven former lottery pick.
He never forgot that. And he delivered for the team at this critical juncture.
"Coming here from taken off the waivers, from day one, he said you can do this," Bitadze said at Media Day. "We know what kind of player you are. Just giving that little extra boost of confidence. Unfortunately, Wendell goes down and you expect to come off the bench, he puts you in the starting lineup. It shows a lot of trust. It pushes you a lot more. He's a big-time coach."
Bitadze averaged 8.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in that 20-game stretch as a starter. He proved himself as a stout defender and never did more than he was capable of, subsisting on putback and simple pick and rolls.
When Carter returned, Bitadze went back into a reserve role that saw him play more sparingly. He was still available when the Orlando Magic called, such as an overtime win in February against the Chicago Bulls.
He had made the most of his second chance in the league. He was no longer on its outskirts. He seemed destined for a secure role.
Except Bitadze opted to stay with the Magic in free agency, signing a three-year, $25-million deal. He is expected to have the same role he did last year, filling in as the starter when Carter is out as he was Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, but unsure when his minutes would come next.
It is not merely thanks for rescuing his career and giving him a place he felt wanted. It is because he has bought into everything the Magic are building.
"You can feel it in this facility and the arena when you get in, we feel well with each other," Bitadze said during Media Day. "Some guys are willing to sacrifice some shots for other guys. We are realizing our role. Everybody knows their role. everybody knows who the shot makers, shot takers and playmakers are. Guys are willing to play around that."
The Orlando Magic are building a true culture
President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman typically detests the word or description of his team as having a "culture." But it is undeniable the team is building a set pattern and a set way it is doing things.
It is undeniable the Orlando Magic not only have a type of player they seek out but a type of person too. They have a way of integrating them and treating them as part of their family.
It is undeniable too that everyone who has been a part of what the Magic are building wants to come back.
Continuity is a two-way street. Not only does the team want to bring its own players back, but those players have to want to return. In some instances, it does seem they are taking less money to continue building with the Magic.
That is something Carter noted when he commented on his fresh three-year extension that keeps him with the Magic through the 2029 season—topping off at a reported bargain of $21.0 million in that final year (a team option at that, according to some reports).
It is a rare thing to hear a player fresh off signing a new contract like Bitadze not talking about how he has improved his game or his role expanding on a team, but about how much he is willing to sacrifice still for what the team needs.
Bitadze has no guarantee of playing time even if he is playing well—he was impressive in the Magic's preseason loss to the Spurs grabbing seven offensive rebounds as the starters dominated their minutes. But none of that matters because of the opportunity the Magic gave him and the environment they have created for his success.
This is "The Magic Way," culture or not.
"I still feel like I'm in debt with this team," Bitadze said during Media Day. "How much they have done to me, the organization for me and my family. Obviously, the money is good and helps you in life. Where I was in my head. When you are not happy somewhere, when you feel like nobody wants you to be there, it changes your whole life. Not just basketball-wise, it changes your mood, the relationship with family and friends, how they see you and how you live every single day.
"Since I've been here, I keep saying I have my smile back. Just my family can feel that. It's really easier for me to be here and really happy. This is a business, you get paid a little more somewhere else. This is like home what this team has done for me. I still feel like I have to give back."
That is the feeling the Magic want their players to have for sure. They want their team to feel at home. They want it to feel like a family.
Bitadze is giving voice to the kind of environment the team wants to build. The kind that has player ssacrificing to be a part of it. Bitadze certanly sacrificed to be a part of it.
Goga Bitadze's role is not promised
Goga Bitadze is not hiding from the challenge ahead or expecting anything gifted to him. That is part of the team's culture too. Everyone steps up when their number is called on and supports the rest of the team and pushes the rest of the team in practice.
Bitadze established himself as a solid screener, good roller, great offensive rebounder, and excellent defender and rim protector. All of those elements are present. He needed to continue improving his defensive discipline and expanding his offensive game. He said he worked on his 3-point shot this offseason, draining a three in the Orlando Magic's preseason loss to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week.
But it all starts with the fact the Magic can trust Bitadze to be ready whenever his number is called.
"I'm willing to step in at any time," Bitadze said at Media Day. "I've proven I can start the game and come off the bench. It's a matter of when we're going to need my game. Obviously, I would love to play every single game for 48 minutes. Whatever the team needs from me, this isn't just about playing.
"We're not trying to just go through the motions or go through the season. We're trying to build something here. It's hard sometimes because you want to play. But you have to keep that mental state of keep working. Everyone knows what you can do. I've just got to stay consistent like I did last year. I showed I can do that."
Bitadze got that call Wednesday after Carter sprained his ankle. He started and was impressive for the Magic. They know they can rely on that. Bitadze is someone everyone this team trusts.
That is the ultimate sign of trust and belief this Magic team can give. Bitadze has worked to save his career in the NBA and worked to find his place.
He sacrificed to keep it. And knows to be ready when his number is called.