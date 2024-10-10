2 Magic players who stole the show vs. the Spurs (and one who fell flat)
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic have now lost both of their preseason games, but the matchup against the Spurs presented plenty of opportunities for some of the Magic's less prominent players to show out. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr., and Gary Harris all missed the game, giving others a chance to play.
Some players took the opportunity and ran with it, while others struggled to have a positive impact.
Jett Howard stole the show vs. the Spurs
Jett Howard got to start in the absence of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and did not disappoint. He put up a team-high 19 points, shot over 40 percent from three, dished out three assists, and got two steals in almost 29 minutes on the court.
Howard provided energy offensively, giving the Magic another go-to scorer and a real 3-point threat. That is exactly what the Magic need from someone on the roster.
Adding Caldwell-Pope during the offseason will improve the Magic's spacing, but that alone will not be enough to elevate the team's offense. Caldwell-Pope is not necessarily a volume scorer or someone who can put the team on his back and just go get a bucket.
Against the Spurs, that player was Jett Howard. Now, he just needs to prove that he can do the same during the regular season against more committed competition. So far, most of Howard's successes have come in Summer League or preseason.
Goga Bitadze stepped up in Wendell Carter Jr.'s absence
Wendell Carter Jr. missed the game due to an ankle injury he sustained against the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, the Magic are more than used to this situation. Carter Jr. has been dealing with injuries for most of his career and missed significant time last season as well.
Goga Bitadze is always ready to step into the starting lineup. When the Magic are healthy, he is the team's third center, but he is more than capable of filling a bigger role. On some other teams, he would undoubtedly have a bigger role.
Bitadze is not as dynamic as Carter Jr. on offense and is not nearly as comfortable playing on the perimeter. He is a big presence in the paint, though--someone who can protect the rim and make a statement on the boards.
Bitadze did just that against the Spurs. In a little over 22 minutes, he put up 8 points, grabbed 11 rebounds (including seven offensive boards), and blocked three shots.
The Magic make their living on the defensive end of the court. Adding a shot-blocker to the mix gives the team's physical defense another layer. If someone manages to get past Jalen Suggs or Franz Wagner on the perimeter, they will not get an easy shot at the rim.
Rebounding also plays a big role for the Magic. For a team struggling to score, every additional shot is valuable. Bitadze was huge on the offensive boards, getting the Magic some more opportunities to make up for their misses.
While Carter Jr.'s injury is unfortunate, this game was a reminder that the Magic have a big man ready to step in and hold down the fort for as long as needed.
Cole Anthony did not play his best game
With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cory Joseph, and Gary Harris not playing, Cole Anthony was the most veteran guard available for the Magic. While some of his younger teammates played solid games, Anthony struggled to impact the game.
He scored only five points, making just two of his eight field goal attempts, and dished out two assists. He did look okay on defense, getting three steals, but also turned the ball over three times in 15 minutes.
That is not what the Magic want to see from someone who was their sixth man last season and had the most experience among the available guards. Meanwhile, Jett Howard had a big game, and Anthony Black had some great moments on his way to 11 points and 6 rebounds.
Cole Anthony already lost minutes once the Magic reached the playoffs. He went from averaging 22 minutes during the regular season to playing only about 14 in the playoffs.
The Magic have plenty of young players hungry for playing time. That playing time needs to come from somewhere, and Anthony could be someone in danger of losing minutes if players who are better defenders and have a 3-point shot manage to outplay him.
No one should overreact to one preseason game, however. Anthony will have plenty of chances to get back into rhythm and provide the secondary scoring and playmaking off the bench the Magic value so much.