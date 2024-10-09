What Orlando Magic need to do to make most of preseason while Wendell Carter is out
It is not that the Orlando Magic have not been here before. One of the unfortunate realities of Wendell Carter's career has been his spotty availability. There always seems to be some injury that knocks him out for some time. The Magic have always worked to try to get him back at full bore at some point during the season.
There were plenty of things to get frustrated with in the Magic's preseason opener, but Wendell Carter landing on Daniel Theis' foot and rolling his ankle was frustrating beyond belief. Especially considering Carter's goal of playing all 82 games and generally working to avoid the kinds of injuries that have cost him time.
It was not enough to keep the Magic from signing Carter to a contract extension. And Carter is listed as day-to-day after he got imaging in San Antonio. Carter said he is hopeful to return before the end of the preseason—perhaps even Friday.
The games and practices will continue. The Magic still have to get their work in and try to get on the same page after a sometimes disjointed preseason opener.
Orlando still has to find a way to move forward and make the most of this time before the regular season begins, even if Carter will return soon.
They still have to make the most of this time.
Doing that without their starting center and building that necessary chemistry will be a challenge. So many of the Magic's problems from Monday seemed to come from not quite being on the same page yet. And he will not be there to get on the same page with them.
"Process-wise, I think the guys did a good job understanding the things that we need to do during the game," coach Jamahl Mosley said after the Magic's practice Tuesday. "Now it's just the opposite side of being able to execute in those situations. Twenty-three turnovers for 26 points is just not something we want to have. Our ability to make sure we take care of the basketball. And that comes from a large amount of reasons—it's spacing, timing, guys being in the right spot at the right time. We just have to clean that up."
Not having Carter does not keep the team from working on these things. The Magic have made spacing a major focus for their team this preseason. They are trying to create better driving lanes and get the ball moving.
But it is hard to get a sense of that with all the turnovers the team committed in Monday's loss.
Regardless of Carter being in or out of the lineup, the Magic have to protect the ball more. That remains a major point of emphasis for the team. Carter is a good pivot for the team from the high post. While Goga Bitadze offers the same level of screening to free players up, he is not nearly as versatile or dynamic on offense or defense.
Orlando will have to be smart as they attack.
Orlando Magic are familiar with what they need without Carter
Still, the Orlando Magic have been in this situation before. Wendell Carter injured his hand early last season and missed 20 games. Goga Bitadze filled in as the starter, helping the Magic to that nine-game win streak that set the tone for the season.
Bitadze will be able to give the Magic a good look at their roster and prepare them for the season.
Bitadze averaged 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his 33 starts last year. The Magic overall maintained their strong defense, posting a 110.3 defensive rating with Bitadze on the floor. Orlando trusts Bitadze when he has to step in.
He was one of the players who impressed during the Magic's preseason opener. He scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds in about 10 minutes of action. Bitadze made his presence felt on the interior on both ends.
That is a strength the team can build on.
"It was good to go out there and make some mistakes that we can learn and be better," Bitadze said after practice Tuesday. "But a lot of rebounds, a lot of bad possessions, a lot of turnovers. We've just got to take care of the basketball. We need to pay attention. Offensively we did our thing, we got to the free-throw line and attacked the paint. We just have to build off that."
Orlando ended up outrebounding New Orleans 44-40 in Monday's game. But the Magic gave up 10 offensive rebounds. There is still a lot of work to do.
Bitadze's presence on the interior will allow the Magic to continue building up their defense. It will continue to allow them to rebound at a high level and work on that building block.
And if Bitadze can be a more reliable jump shooter, he should give the Magic a look at the spacing they need.
Injuries can be the source of invention too. And it being the preseason, this could be a time to look at some experimental lineups in game situations without penalty or consequence. Jonathan Isaac could be a player who steps into the role with Wendell Carter out.
Still, there are some very basic things the Magic have to get down. And not having Carter to help get on the same page even for a few of these games is a detriment.
The team can look more in sync and on the same page. But then they have to reintegrate Carter when he returns to make the most of his presence and return. Orlando has to hope Carter is not out long.
The Magic can still work on all the things they need to be ready for the season opener on Oct. 23. Carter just may have to play catch up when he returns to the lineup.
The good news is that it may not be long. And Orlando can still get a lot out of these games even with him on the sideline.