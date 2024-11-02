Anthony Black’s true breakout with Magic still hinges on swing skill
By Elaine Blum
Just a few games into the season, the Orlando Magic have already created quite the buzz—so much that they appeared in ESPN’s “NBA latest buzz” article. Unfortunately, it was not only for positive reasons. Banchero’s injury was the main topic of discussion.
After Banchero’s 50-point performance against the Indiana Pacers, many eyes turned to Orlando and its rising young superstar. It seemed Banchero was ready to make a statement in his third season, but then he suffered an injury against the Chicago Bulls, tearing his right oblique muscle.
Banchero had been incredibly healthy before, barely missing any significant time during his first two seasons. The Magic are not used to playing without him and will have to figure out how to adjust and who will step up to help Franz Wagner.
A lot of eyes will be on Anthony Black
Tim Bontemps named Anthony Black as one of the players who will have to step up in Banchero’s absence. After seeing rather inconsistent playing time as a rookie, Black looks much improved in his second season. The Magic gave him a bigger role, and he answered the call.
Black is a talented defender at the guard position, looks much more comfortable with the ball in his hands, and has upped his scoring. And yet, none of that is expected to decide what kind of player Black can grow into.
“It’s that jump shot that, according to opposing scouts and executives, will determine his ceiling as a player,” Bontemps wrote.
The idea is, according to Bontemps, that Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black can eventually develop into an excellent two-way backcourt duo à la Derrick White and Jrue Holiday in Boston. Suggs and Black already have the defense down, and the former has developed into a good volume 3-point shooter.
After struggling in his first two seasons, Suggs transformed his 3-point shot and made 39.7 percent of his 5.1 attempts per game last season. So far, he has been shooting it well this season too, averaging 38.3 percent on 7.8 attempts per game.
Black is still a step behind Suggs in that department. While he has been shooting it well—41.7 percent for the season—he has done so at a rather low volume. He has not yet taken more than three shots from behind the arc in a game this season.
The Magic’s youngster is certainly on the right path but still needs to prove that he can be a reliable volume shooter. That is the next step in his development, and the next few weeks will be an important time for Black.