Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 18, 2024): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction
Season Series: Nov. 15 in Orlando; Dec. 4 in Philadelphia; Dec. 6 in Philadelphia; Jan. 12 in Orlando
2024 Season Series: 76ers 112, Magic 92 in Orlando on Dec. 27; 76ers 124, Magic 109 in Orlando on Jan. 19; 76ers 125, Magic 113 in Philadelphia on April 12
2024 Preseason
Pace
Off. Rtg.
Def. Rtg.
eFG%
O.Reb.%
TO%
FTR
Philadelphia
100.8
110.9
105.0
53.6
29.4
15.2
25.1
Orlando
102.5
98.5
103.4
49.1
27.8
21.1
35.2
OMD Prediction
The Orlando Magic have been sitting and waiting for nine days. They would have been sitting and waiting anyway ahead of this game even before their first preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans was canceled because of Hurricane Milton.
The vibe in practice is that this has been an intense and heavy week. The team did two days of scrimmages to make up for the lost games. And the Magic have been getting their competitive juices flowing against each other.
They are eager to show themselves off against somebody else. And the urgency to improve is present as the Oct. 23 opener in Miami approaches quickly.
This is a chance to make a statement. Even if it is just to themselves.
That is what sets the table for this preseason finale at the Kia Center, the Magic's first on their home floor.
The 76ers will be without several key players. Joel Embiid was shut down for the rest of the preseason to manage his left knee. Paul George suffered a bone bruise in a game earlier this week and will be re-evaluated next week. And rookie Jared McCain was released from the hospital after a nasty fall in a preseason game this week.
Tyrese Maxey is still there for the Sixers. But they have also played five preseason games already. There is a lot less motivation on their end.
3 Things to watch
3. Fast start
The Orlando Magic should have a lot of pent-up energy to release in this game. They have been sitting and waiting to play for more than a week. And working internally can only do so much. The Magic could be in store for a strong start.
That is something Orlando wants to do anyway. The goal for this team should be to continue improving and looking better. The Magic's starting group looked very strong with Jett Howard added to the mix last time out. They should be looking to pounce on an undermanned Philadelphia 76ers team.
This should not be about the opponent. Orlando has been working to tie all the strings together. They have had several moments throughout the first two preseason games. Orlando should be hoping to build on those good moments, particularly from their starting group.
For what it is worth, the Magic struggled with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope playing alongside Jalen Suggs and the starters in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Seeing a more confident proof of concept for this lineup they have invested so much in would be a plus.
2. Protect the ball
Throughout the last week—and really throughout all of training camp—coach Jamahl Mosley has stressed the need for the team to reduce turnovers and do a better job protecting the ball.
Mosley has made sure everyone knows the stats by heart. The team had 23 turnovers for 26 points off turnovers in the loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and 20 turnovers for 30 points in the loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The players themselves know they have to do a better job reducing turnovers.
This will be a major point throughout the season. Orlando finished 26th in the league with a 15.0 percent turnover rate. It is one of the big reasons the Magic's offense got stuck in neutral, or sometimes even in reverse.
Every player needs to make this a priority though. Jalen Suggs was better with his turnovers in the game against the Spurs. The team, as a whole, needs to show progress heading into the regular season.
1. Some good shooting
The Orlando Magic's biggest need is undoubtedly their shooting. It is the thing everyone is obsessed with improving. And that is the big first step to improving the offense and scoring more points.
The Magic hope adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will improve the team's shooting. But he missed both of his 3-pointers in the preseason opener to the New Orleans Pelicans. Franz Wagner has gone 0 for 4 too, even if they were good looks.
Jalen Suggs gained a lot of confidence as a shooter last year. But he is just 4 for 14 on threes. Cole Anthony is 1 for 9.
These are all small sample sizes. And the preseason is the preseason.
But the Magic were significantly better from three last year at the Kia Center than they were on the road. Orlando made 35.4 percent of its three at the Kia Center (and that one game in Mexico City) and 34.9 percent on the road.
Orlando has to make threes. And that is something the team has not done so far this year.