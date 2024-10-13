Not even a canceled preseason game can hold back Magic’s competitive instincts
The Orlando Magic had to sit and wait in San Antonio while Hurricane Milton made its way through Central Florida. Thankfully everyone made it through safely and Orlando seemed to be spared of the worst of things.
The storm though, less importantly, took something precious away from the Magic. It took away a game and a chance to compete.
Do not blame Orlando for wanting to make up for some lost time and trying to recreate the game they lost when the league and the team canceled Friday's preseason rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans at Kia Center (the game will not be made up, leaving just one preseason game remaining this coming Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers).
And so as the Magic returned home and got back to work at the AdventHealth Training Center, they had to let out some of those competitive juices. They had to make sure they made up for that lost game.
Saturday was a practice for a competitive team to be competitive. It was a chance for them not to hold back, something that is usually no problem. Without the prying eyes of the public that you might see in a preseason game, the Magic got after each other perhaps in a way they can only do in private as they prepare for the regular season.
The Magic found a way to make up for their lost preseason game
Either way, Orlando was eager to compete and even without a preseason game, the team found a way to do so.
"With this group, it's tough to hold them back," coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice Saturday. "I think that's the beauty of who they are and what they represent. They are a competitive group. They are going after each other night in and night out. I think that's great.
"We talk about iron sharpening iron and these guys making each other better. You are watching JI [Jonathan Isaac] guarding Paolo [Banchero]. You have Gary Harris guarding Franz [Wagner]. I think the more and more they can continue to push each other and the competitive nature will make them better."
Saturday's practice was spent scrimmaging with Tristan da Silva reporting that things indeed got chippy at times. Jamahl Mosley said Jalen Suggs spent his practice hounding others with a full-court press.
Everyone knows to keep that chippiness between the lines. There is nothing wrong with getting competitive.
But, for those who think the Magic have been a bit passive or lacked the same fire we are accustomed to in the preseason, it is all there behind the scenes. The Magic are still getting after each other.
Mosley said he wanted to use Saturday's practice to help the team get that competitive edge in. It helps the team install and apply plays for special situations, like after timeouts. Playing in game situations also helps them learn how to be in better positions and play together.
Saturday's practice was a chance to hold each other accountable and improve on the lessons they have learned from their first two preseason games. The urgency has to increase with just one more preseason game remaining and now about 10 days before the regular season opener in Miami.
The Magic can acknowledge their preseason games were not perfect. Turnovers especially were a major issue after committing 23 for 26 points off turnovers against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday and 20 for 30 points against the San Antonio Spurs.
There is still a lot to clean up on that front.
But they can also acknowledge things looked a lot cleaner in their second preseason game too.
"I think we played pretty well," Paolo Banchero said after practice Saturday. "We could have taken care of the ball better, which was the focus of today [Saturday]. But I think defensively and offensively we found our flow in the second game a little better. I think it was good today offensively, we didn't turn it over really at all. We executed and played really well."
One thing everyone knows is that there is still time before the season begins. They still have one more preseason game too. But there will be plenty of work in practice to get prepared for the regular season. Something everyone is eager to get started.
The Magic still have to get their work in and it seems like they will be making sure they do that this week even without another preseason game until the end of the week. Orlando plans to have another scrimmage-heavy practice this week.
Whether Wendell Carter Jr. will be part of that remains to be seen. He did not participate in the team's scrimmage on Saturday but did do some of the team's ball-handling drills and movement drills. He also did his own cardio workout with performance director Arnie Kander.
There were no other injuries to report, even with many of the veteran players sitting out Wednesday's game in San Antonio.
Those absences allowed the Magic to look at different combinations and give players like Jett Howard a look with the starters. It forced the Magic to learn how to adjust to lineup changes just as they will have to when the season begins.
"I just think it is a great way to look at those combinations so they can get a feel for playing with different guys on the court," Mosley said after practice Saturday. "I think everybody did a great job of stepping into that moment and learning and working and playing off each other, which is what we've constantly said we want to do. We want to make sure these guys can play with any lineup making sure our principles stay the same no matter who is in the game."
Some of that experimentation will continue into these scrimmages in camp. The Magic are still getting themselves ready. Everything is pointing to the season opener on Oct. 23.
This is their last full week to get there.
Until then, the Magic are making sure they get those competitive juices flowing as they learn each other and the way the team wants to play. There is an undoubted confidence that this team knows how to get itself ready.
Orlando might have had to make up for some lost time due to the disruption from Hurricane Milton. That is part of what the team hoped to do getting back onto the court Saturday.
But this is a team that is super competitive. They are a team that thrives on that comeptition and getting after each other on the court. If there is a team that is eager for the preseason to end and the stakes to become real, it is this one.
They cannot wait for the season to begin.