Former lottery pick could quickly emerge as Magic’s secret weapon this season
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic have not seen a win during the preseason yet. Nevertheless, improvements were visible between the first and second preseason games. Jalen Suggs, who is still getting used to his new role as the team’s technical starting point guard, went from turning the ball over five times to zero miscues. Less prominent players, like Jett Howard, Goga Bitadze, and Tristan da Silva all played well against the Spurs.
While the Magic have certain goals they want to accomplish this season, there will still be a focus on development and learning what some of the players on the roster can do. Orlando’s second preseason game was a chance to do just that. With several key players unavailable, guys who have not been regular rotation players got a chance to get on the court.
No one made more of the opportunity than Jett Howard. The Magic drafted Howard because of his potential as a 3-point shooter and scorer. Both were in full effect against the Spurs, as Howard scored a team-high 19 points and converted over 40 percent of his threes.
Orlando’s offseason was largely regarded as a success. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a great fit for the team’s defensive culture, and re-signing most of their own free agents offers an important sense of continuity. And yet, the Magic did not address all the issues that emerged throughout the 2023-24 season. They did not get a dynamic go-to scorer—someone you can just hand the ball to and say, “Go get us a bucket.”
Jett Howard could fill an important need for the Magic
Howard spent most of his rookie season in the G League to work on his game. Especially his defense was an issue. Now, he is eying playing time on the NBA court, and the key to him getting it will be his offense.
Even with the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Magic are still short on reliable volume 3-point shooters. They are also still short on offensive-minded players and continuous scoring threats.
Howard could help with that. His performance against the Spurs was a display of his style of basketball. He is not afraid to take shots, attack the basket, or act as an offensive engine. If given the chance, he looks ready to bring the same energy during the regular season and those skills could turn him into the Magic’s secret weapons this season.
Howard will have to fight hard and play well early in the season to claim regular rotational minutes. Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, and Anthony Black are also all looking to get minutes off the bench at the guard and wing positions. Fighting his way into the regular rotation will not be easy, but he might not even have to do that to have a positive impact on the Magic.
What he really needs to do is stay ready and be prepared to give the Magic a scoring punch whenever Coach Jamahl Mosley feels his team needs it. Howard may not play a big role every game, but if he can come in when the team is struggling offensively and provide a boost off the bench, it would go a long way for the Magic.
Orlando will need someone other than Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to be a scoring force.