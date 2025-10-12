Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (Oct. 12, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Miami 2025 Preseason Orlando 107.2 Pace 104.3 99.1 Off. Rtg. 121.5 105.9 Def. Rtg. 103.8 49.4 eFG% 53.9 25.3 O.Reb.% 46.1 18.7 TO% 18.7 38.2 FTR 40.6

3. Rounding out on defense

The Orlando Magic are slowly starting to look more like the team they will be in the regular season.

Coach Jamahl Mosley ran a more consistent rotation in Friday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He subbed out Franz Wagner early and put him with the second unit. He did not do the platoon subbing that he did in the team's first preseason game.

With the Orlando Magic entering their third preseason game, they need to start looking more like the team that will open the season against the Miami Heat on Oct. 22. And everything for this team is supposed to start on defense.

While the Orlando Magic are ninth overall in the preseason with a 103.8 defensive rating, that was boosted by the 32-point second half the team had Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The starting group of Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter posted a 75.0 defensive rating in Friday's game and the lineup with Tristan da Silva in for Franz Wagner posted an 88.5 defensive rating in the opener last weekend.

Those are solid numbers. But the Magic's defense was still fairly loose. It was not the dominant defensive showing Orlando is accustomed to. Mosley certainly wants to see the team get sharper and more precise on that end.

With only two preseason games remaining, the Magic should start to round into form.

2. Are the Magic going to make shots?

There is obviously a lot of excitement over the potential for this team's offense. In fact, the Magic have a 121.5 offensive rating in the preseason, ranking fourth in the league in the preseason. That at least by comparison suggests the Magic are doing something that works on offense.

Then again, that includes a lot of the second unit and the deep bench players that have played well. And the one thing that has not come into form yet is the team's shooting.

Yes, the Magic are struggling to shoot, especially the starters.

Orlando is shooting 24 for 71 from three (33.8 percent) overall. The starters (not including Tristan da Silva) are shooting 4 for 19 (21.1 percent). Desmond Bane is just 1 for 5 to start the preseason.

This is frustrating, but not concerning yet. Bane is not shooting at the volume the Magic will expect and it is clear there is a bigger emphasis on pace and being aggressive than three-point shooting.

It sure would be nice to see the Magic make some shots though.

1. Controlling the tempo

The Orlando Magic have been talking all training camp about their desire to play faster and with more tempo. They are indeed playing faster, whether that shows up in the fast-break points or not. The team is still reining itself in and making decisions at speed. It is a work in progress.

Everything right now is about rounding into form. It is about getting it under control and figuring out the right mix.

The Magic must do better at controlling the tempo. They must play fast without losing control or letting their opponents counterattack. They need to play slow on defense, where their defense can set up and stonewall teams, while running at them when the defense forces mistakes.

That is a balance the Magic have struggled with through two preseason games.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Miami Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro - OUT (Posterior Impingement Syndrome Left Ankle)

Terry Rozier - OUT (Hamstring)

Davion Mitchell - QUESTIONABLE (Calf Soreness)

Simone Fontecchio - QUESTIONABLE (Lower Leg Tightness)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Projected Lineups

Miami Orlando Dru Smith PG Tyus Jones Norman Powell SG Desmond Bane Andrew Wiggins SF Franz Wagner Nikola Jovic PF Paolo Banchero Bam Adebayo C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Prediction

Our Record (Last Season): 51-37/45-43 ATS

Our Record (Preseason): 2-0/2-0

The Orlando Magic do not look regular season ready. They have a lot of mistakes to clean up and things to fine tune. They need these preseason games before they do things for real.

However, there is also an unmistakable feeling that many key players are pacing themselves through these games. It feels like there is another gear for the Magic. And it pops up just enough for everyone to remain excited about what this team can do.

Maybe they were waiting to unleash their full powers for the home crowd. More likely, we will not see the whole puzzle put together until opening night. So it is just little enticements.

And the good moments have been really enticing.

The one thing that should be clear through two preseason games is that Orlando has enough talent to coast through these preseason games and still be competitive. They have enough to turn it on just long enough to let the other team know how good they can be.

It is more than enough reason to be confident that everything is on track and that the Magic should have another solid home debut.