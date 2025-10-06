Orlando Magic's preseason opener emphasized key offensive boost

The constant refrain from the Orlando Magic as they try to reimagine an offense that finished 27th in the league last year and has struggled for much of the last decade and a half is that they plan to play faster.

That should sound familiar. That has been part of the Magic's answer to fix their offensive woes of the last several years. Every training camp comes with the promise to play faster.

Coach Jamahl Mosley knows that saying the team is going to do that and doing it are often very different. He said in training camp that the team tried to implement different conditions to try to build an instinct for speed and quicker decision-making on the offense -- like shortening the shot clock or playing 4-on-5 to try to get the team moving quicker.

There is a greater intention to play faster this year.

But doing it is different. Would this be the thing that translates from the Magic's training camp and finally unlocks their offense?

Through one game, the Magic seem pretty happy with their ability to push the tempo and play faster.

If anything looked dramatically different about the way the Orlando Magic's offense looked in their 126-118 preseason win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, it was that speed and movement on offense.

Perhaps this time, the Magic will indeed play much faster. Perhaps this time, that is the ticket to improving the team's offense.

"I think our minds are in the right spot," Desmond Bane said after Monday's practice. "We had 18 turnovers in the game, so things to clean up. Playing faster, playing more free. That comes with it. Our intention to move the ball and play the right way was there. As long as we play hard, play fast and share it, good things will happen on that end."

That has been the thought behind playing faster. The Magic want to leverage their newfound shooting and size to create driving lanes and just let their players play. There is less structure for players to make reads. And hte idea is to keep the ball moving.

It worked in Saturday's game. But there is still clearly work to do to refine these efforts.

Game one results

The Orlando Magic finished Saturday's game with just eight fast-break points. But that is not the measure of pace or how quickly they played.

There were other signs of the Magic's newfound pace.

The Magic played at a pace of 106.5 possessions per 48 minutes. In the first half, they had a pace of 107.0 possessions per 48 minutes. The four main starters played at a pace of 107.2 possessions per 48 minutes.

At least based on raw possession counts, the Magic indeed played quicker than their 96.5 possesions per 48 minute count last year -- and even their 102.7 pace in last year's preseason.

There are plenty of reasons to discount those numbers -- the biggest is the high number of turnovers present in the preseason. That always increases possession counts. But this is at least an indication of the team trying to get up the court better.

"I think we definitely played a little faster. Just trying to get it out and go, pushing the pace," Paolo Banchero said after practice Monday. "I thought we could have done a better job taking care of the basketball. Honestly, I was happy with our pace overall."

But even observationally, it was clear how much more emphasis there was on quicker ball movement and player movement. The ball rarely stuck or waited for the next thing to develop. The Magic always seemed on the attack.

That led to some of the team's mistakes, mistakes the team can live with for the moment. But the Magic were noticeably more energetic and active within their offense in Saturday's game.

Leveraging new strengths

This is the biggest way the Orlando Magic are trying to leverage their strengths.

They know they have built a team that is anchored with two 6-foot-10 playmaking forwards that are a matchup nightmare for every team. They know they have multiple players who can handle the ball.

Now they hope the addition of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, along with internal improvement, can give them a real three-point shooting threat.

The first preseason game against the Miami Heat seemed to check those boxes. It saw the team move the ball quickly and more frequently than throughout last year. The team attacked gaps and spread the floor with five players beyond the 3-point line as shooting threats.

Orlando showed plenty to get fans excited for improvement. Orlando finished Saturday's game with a 117.8 offensive rating. The Magic's starters had a 120.0 offensive rating -- going +1 overall before sitting in the second half.

And this pace had a lot to do with it.

"I loved the quick decisions," Jamahl Mosley said after practice Monday. "I did love their ability to push the pace when they were out there and taking advantage with their size. I keep going back to that ability to make the quick decision, the right play, the ball wasn't held, they were trusting and sharing the basketball like they know they can do."

Still developing identity

There is still work to do. The Orlando Magic are not some finely tuned offensive machine yet.

Even after being mostly pleased with their pace, the Magic spent a lot of their practice Monday focused back on these principles. The team will still be looking for ways to sprint and run more efficiently.

There were a lot of turnovers -- 12 of the 18 turnovers occurred in the first half and one each from the five starters in the game in the first half -- and miscues. The team was still getting into shape and getting in sync with each other in this first game.

It is all part of the process of growing for this team.

Orlando is trying to find an offensive system and mindset that will take advantage of all of these players. They know they need to change their offense in a significant way.

The Magic are hoping they can continue growing and coming together as these preseason games continue.

Orlando is pleased with the changes it made and how things progressed in the first preseason game. There is still plenty to build on.