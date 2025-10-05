Orlando Magic's patience will be rewarded with new-look team

Things do not ever simply click into place in the NBA.

Just because something seems like it will work on paper, it is no guarantee that it will in practice. It takes time and a little bit of patience for everything to work like a finely tuned machine. A first preseason game, especially, is supposed to look a little rough around the edges.

What matters for the team is that they improve as the preseason goes on. They want to see the team apply what they have worked on in practice and get more comfortable with each game and each moment.

The goal is to be more finely tuned and sharper before the season opener on Oct. 22.

No one would blame the overzealous for being disappointed then with a sloppy preseason opener. The Magic turned the ball over and fouled a lot, two things you expect from an early preseason game. The shots did not fall with any regularity.

Orlando did not look non-competitive by any means against the Miami Heat. The Heat have their own things to work through.

But the Magic improved as the game progressed in a 126-118 preseason win in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The uncertainty and mistakes that slowed the team down in the first quarter gave way to moments of brilliance in the second and a more focused second half from teh team's reserve players.

There were plenty of moments when you could see how the improved spacing and pace could unlock pieces of the Magic's offense.

It will just take patience to bring the picture into clearer view. Saturday's opener was a good start.

"I really liked our energy and our effort," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Saturday's game. "The guys played hard and did their best to play together. Obviously, there are things to clean up -- 19 turns for 21 points -- doing better defending without fouling."

Turnovers and fouling are common problems in any preseason game. The Magic kept themselves from really looking like the better team because of their overly physical play.

But those mistakes will come with experience playing together. And when the Magic avoided those pitfalls, they looked brilliant.

There is certainly something to work with. And the Magic, like they did in the second quarter of this game, will get better with time.

Desmond Bane's debut

The critical storyline for the Orlando Magic was the effect Desmond Bane would have on the team's often-struggling offense. Would his mere presence unlock something hidden within this Magic offense?

One game is hardly enough to judge anything. However, Bane's spacing seemed to have a real impact on the team. There was a clearer driving lane for Paolo Banchero attacking the basket. And the Magic's pace also seemed to free things up.

Bane scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, making one of his three 3-point shots. He was more aggressive attacking off the dribble rather than settling for jumpers throughout the game. Orlando wanted everyone to try to get downhill.

This was not the Magic's offense running at all cylinders. Not yet, at least. However, there were signs of how Bane would free things up for them.

The Magic were trying to pass the ball with more pace and speed. They were looking to attack driving lanes and play more 5-out basketball. There was indeed an emphasis on trying to get out on the break and shoot earlier in the shot clock.

That could lead to some sloppy basketball. But there were several moments of brilliance that Bane helped create. Like so many things, the Magic were better and more fluid in their second stint in the second quarter.

The ball flowed and moved, going around the horn or dumping down to the dunker spot. Bane was as good as an attacker and passer as he was as a shooter in this game. And it is that extra playmaking that seems like it would make the biggest impact.

As Bane gets more comfortable, and the team gets more comfortable with him, they will look a lot more fluid. Players still seemed to be trying to understand where to cut and be to get through the team's rotation and motions.

But the paths he can unlock were plenty clear.

That was the case in the second quarter stint. Everything started to click and the Magic found some space to operate.

It will just take time to bring it all together as this team evolves. But this was a solid start. One that saw the team improve with experience.

No Concern on Defense

The Orlando Magic are never going to be too concerned with their energy and effort on defense.

There was a lot of fouling, as you would expect in a preseason game. But the Magic turned in some stellar defensive play and were locked in on rotations for long stretches, particularly in the half-court. The Magic's energy and intensity on defense were where you want to see them.

And it was here that Desmond Bane seemed to fit in the easiest.

But it was everyone playing well together. Paolo Banchero had three blocks, including one tracking back in transition. Wendell Carter added two blocks as well, looking springy around the basket.

This was the typical energetic and physical Magic defense with plenty to clean up as they get their timing down.

"That's what it's going to take for us to win at the highest levels -- two sides of the floor," Jamahl Mosley said after Saturday's game. "His ability to score and create mismatches on offense, we're asking him to do the exact same thing on the defensive end of the floor. If he plays with that energy and effort each and every night defensively, it's going to be a long night for a lot of people."

The team knows its defense will be its strength once again.

But the Magic still have a lot of work to do on both ends of the floor. The team is still coming together.

The first preseason game is always something of an experiment. It is always a process to get things lined up the way the team wants.

That process is ongoing. The Magic have three more preseason games to prepare for the regular season. They are only starting to draw those strings together.

There were plenty of encouraging signs though throughout their preseason opener. The most encouraging was how they simply got better as te game progressed.

With another week of practice before their next preseason game Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Orlando Magic will surely look better the next time they hit the floor together.