Orlando Magic trying to avoid Wagner race to Berlin

It is hard for everyone's eyes not to turn to the court as shootaround ends and the individual workouts for injured players begin.

Franz Wagner has not been on the court very much as he recovers from a left high ankle sprain suffered one month ago in New York City, but everyone can feel the missing impact from him as the Magic frustratingly exchange wins and losses. The team has been treading water since Wagner's injury -- going 7-7 with only one two-game losing streak breaking the cycle.

So Wagner going through his paces with any kind of workout is a positive sign that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

It is clear he is doing more. Just seeing him on the court doing a workout and taking bumps, even from assistant coaches and staff, is a sign that he is making progress toward a return. It is inching closer and closer.

But there is a giant ticking clock, even if the Magic want to avoid that question.

Orlando heads to Berlin for a game played on Thursday. The NBA clearly wanted the Orlando Magic on this trip -- and the Magic wanted it too after significant investments to build fans in Germany -- due to the team's deep connection to the German national team and having two of its biggest stars on the roster.

It would be a major disappointment for either Wagner brother to miss the first NBA regular season game played in their home country, where they have led their nation to their highest basktball heights on the international stage.

The clock is ticking as both Wagner brothers inch closer to a return. The Magic are trying to keep their long-term health in mind. They are not trying to make a headline for a headline.

This is still about their recovery and being ready for the rest of the season.

"The challenge in that is you think long-term," Mosley said after shootaround on Friday. "You want them to be ready for that Berlin game. They want to be ready for that Berlin game. That's the ideal world. But then the reality of what we're facing is you want them ready for the long game. as well. We have a long season ahead of us. We want them to be preapred and healthy as possible walking into each one of those games from then on."

Still, that carrot is present. That clock is ticking.

Nearing their return

Both of the Wagner brothers are back on the court.

Coach Jamahl Mosley said Franz Wagner is on the court doing a little bit of contact drills and is working to build his cardio and stamina. Moe Wagner, who is a year removed from his surgery, has done some two-on-two and three-on-three with contact drills. Their return is still dependent on how they feel and respond to each step.

But their returns are close enough that Mosley is at least talking about it openly with the team. He said that in film study, he mentioned how the team will be able to pull things together when they return.

It does not seem so far off.

Does that mean they will be ready for their homecoming game against the Memphis Grizzlies next week? That is at least a carrot dangling in front of them.

The Magic are not going to make decisions solely based on that game. But the two players seem to be trending in a direction that it is at least a possibility. The clock is certainly ticking for them to be ready for that specific game.

Both Wagners are vital to the team. And it will be a major relief if they are able to play.

Franz Wagner is turning in an All-Star-level season with 22.7 points per game and 49.0/36.0/82.3 shooting splits. He has been one of the Magic's most impactful players as he has established himself as one of the elite two-way players in the league.

The Magic have slipped considerably without him -- and with Paolo Banchero returning from a strained groin and Jalen Suggs in and out of the lineup. Orlando has a 114.2 ofensive rating and 111.4 defensive rating with Wagner on the floor. Since Wagner's injury, the Magic's overall offensive rating has slipped to 112.3 and defensive rating to 116.1.

Wagner may not fix all of those issues, but his return would be a major boost to a team looking for some stability.

Moe Wagner's return would help too.

He has not played since tearing his ACL on Dec. 23, 2024. He is now a year clear of the surgery to repair his left knee. But he was one of the Magic's best bench scorers.

Since his injury Orlando went from one of the highest-scoring benches in the league to one of the lowest. This year, the Magic are averaging only 32.7 points per game off the bench, 24th in the league. Some of that is because of the various injuries throughout the roster -- and the acquisition of Desmond Bane bosting the scoring in the starting lineup.

Adding back Wagner and getting more players healthy will only increase the team's scoring potential.

Holding the ship together

The Orlando Magic are quite eager to see both return to the court -- with the hope that Jalen Suggs' return is not too far behind them.

Orlando knows what it takes to hold the ship together through injuries. And the team might have to do it for only a little while longer.

"We talk about next man up, we talk about by committee, and guys are doing their best right now," Mosley said after shootaround Friday. "As we get guys back, it will be clunky for a second. But we will find our rhythm and our groove. It is a difficult balance to have and we're not making excuses. The guys who step on the floor, we're asking and demanding that they play the way we need them to play."

There will undoubtedly be that adjustment whenever the Wagners return to the court. But that is an adjustment everyone is ready to welcome.

It feels closer than ever, even if everyone has to wait just a little bit longer.

The question remains whether they will be ready for their big homecoming next week. The clock is ticking. It is not a race per se, but the timelines are converging to make it feel like one.