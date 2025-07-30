Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner get to bring the NBA home to Berlin

Throughout The Wagner Brothers documentary, Franz and Moe Wagner tell their audience how important German basketball is to them.

They said they wanted to do the documentary, which followed the brothers throughout the Orlando Magic's 2024 season, to give young players in Germany a glimpse of what NBA life is like and showcase how they each made their journeys to the NBA. It was meant to inspire and instruct young players about the journeys to and in the NBA.

Germany basketball is clearly important to both of them. It is why they dutifully don Germany's red and black jerseys seemingly every summer. It is why their lifting Germany to a World Cup title in 2023 was so special. Germany won gold in its first international basketball tournament since the 1993 Eurobasket.

Franz and Moe Wagner likely grew up idolizing Dirk Nowitzki. Now, a generation of German basketball players will grow up idolizing them.

The Magic and the league are well aware of their impact and the growing basketball market in Germany. It was inevitable that the league would host a game in Germany after expanding its European games to Paris last season (featuring their hometown hero in Victor Wembanyama). It was inevitable that the Magic would be on that trip.

Still, there is no denying how special the moment will be. The Wagners are coming home to play a regular-season game.

The league announced the Orlando Magic will face the Memphis Grizzlies in their European games this season. The Magic will play the Grizzlies on Jan. 15, 2026, in Berlin, followed by a rematch on Jan. 18, 2026, in London. This marks the Magic's third trip to London and second regular-season game in London.

The game at Berlin's Uber Arena will be the league's first regular season games played in Berlin.

"To have the Orlando Magic and the NBA play a regular-season game in our hometown of Berlin means everything to us," Franz and Moe Wagner said in a league press release. "Growing up here, we dreamed of moments like this. It’s a huge honor to represent Berlin and Germany and show how much the city and country love basketball. We hope we can inspire kids the way we were inspired watching games from afar."

The Magic were obviously a natural fit to play in this debut game in Berlin. Franz and Moe Wagner are stars of the national team and the team also has Tristan da Silva, who is on Germany's Eurobasket preliminary roster this summer and his brother Oscar da Silva has been a mainstay on the national team.

This obviously means a whole lot more than just playing a regular-season game at a neutral site. It means a lot to this team.

This is indeed bringing the gift of basketball home. It is the Wagner brothers delivering on a promise to make basketball bigger in Germany.

They have done that with their play on the court -- both for the national team and for the Magic. Germany is among the favorites for Eurobasket. And Wagner is slated to make his first All-Star team this season if he continues to grow and improve as anticipated.

It is something early for everyone to get excited about. It is a full circle moment since both Wagners grew up in Berlin and played their youth basketball for Alba Berlin, a team they are still very connected to, even as they have moved on to the NBA.

"Yeah, man, that's still a bit surreal," Wagner said on Alba Berlin's social media page (translated using Google Translate). "I'm really excited, of course. I think it's a really cool chance to play basketball, and hopefully with a Magic win. Yes, I think it's very special for Moritz and me, and I think we'll have problems getting enough tickets, but we'll try our best, of course, and we're really looking forward to Berlin."

"I don't think there's a better way to describe it than full circle. I mean, when I was a little kid, I used to go to O2 World and I dreamed of playing there someday. And now, to come back there with an NBA team and with a real NBA game, I think that will probably be a unique opportunity for us. I also hope that lots of other little kids come to the game and that that might be a bit of a boost."

It is obviously incredibly meaningful to be able to play this game.

The Magic are growing their presence in Germany too

The chance to expand basketball, the NBA and the Orlando Magic brand in Germany is not lost on the team either.

The Magic have always been willing to volunteer for these international games, having played in Mexico City in the 2024 season and having traveled to play a game in London previously in 2016. Orlando has a fairly large fan base in the United Kingdom dating back to their first trip to London in the preseason of the 1992 season with a rookie Shaquille O'Neal.

Orlando has taken pretty regular trips overseas in the preseason too, last heading to Brazil in October 2015 and often hosting Flamengo and other Brazilian teams during the preseason.

Like the Magic did with Brazil, they have been slowly growing their operations and outreach in Germany, too. They know, because of the Wagners, they have a lot of fans watching the Magic.

Earlier this month, the Magic hosted a basketball festival in Berlin and a tour of Germany that included an appearance from Franz Wagner as well as STUFF and other Magic luminaries, including former Magic forward Ryan Anderson. The Magic are hoping that their "home" game in Berlin will feel like one.

"We are continually inspired by the passion and enthusiasm of fans across the globe," Magic president of business operations Charlie Freeman said. "We are especially excited to bring the Orlando Magic to Berlin and London, and we look forward to connecting with both new and familiar fans and partners alike."

The Magic are certainly not hiding that they want to build their fan base in Germany. They know they have the future of their basketball program playing for the team. It was inevitable that they would take this trip to Germany when the time came for it.

The Magic are happy to bring the Wagner brothers home and happy to celebrate this homecoming. Just as much as the Wagners are eager to bring their team and a regular-season game to their home to continue their goal to grow the game in their home country.