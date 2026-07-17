The Orlando Magic trusted one thing above all this offseason

The whole thesis of the Orlando Magic's offseason has centered on one belief: The team had an elite starting lineup that could not stay on the floor together long enough. That explained, at least in part, the team falling well short of its huge expectations.

It, at least, explained how things turned so suddenly in their Playoff series.

If the Magic could have their best players healthy for the majority of the season, everyone would see this team's potential and what the Magic believe they have.

Their quiet summer was not just a product of being capped out. It was a statement of belief.

That is what Magic management has pushed throughout the offseason. It is a responsibility that players say they feel and believe in too.

This was an offseason of self-belief and confidence. It is up to the team now to reward that confidence.

"When we're at our best, we are an elite defensive team, we win the possession battle, we put pressure on the rim and we are making the right plays and taking advantage of two guys converging on the ball," general manager Anthony Parker said during Wednesday's ESPNU Summer League broadcast. "We, as a front office, believe we have what it takes. More importantly, they believe we have what it takes. When we're whole, we are one of the better teams in the conference. We just have to be more consistent with it."

That is the heart of the Magic's focus this offseason. They believe in what they have, they just have not seen enough of it.

It is no wonder that the rest of the league is starting to have its doubts.

The Magic are something of an afterthought this season. Standing still gets you left behind in the wider NBA conversation. And the Magic did not add much to their roster beyond the hope for better health.

Everything about this Magic team has been about internal fixes. The question is whether that belief is well placed.

What the Magic believe in

The numbers are well-told and well-cited at this point.

President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has rested his assumptions this offseason on the idea that the Orlando Magic had one of the best starting lineups in the league, at least when they were healthy. It has been a repeated point all season.

Indeed, the Magic's starting lineup was the ninth-best lineup that played at least 150 minutes this season -- coming in at a +11.6 net rating (117.3 offensive rating/105.7 defensive rating). It was indeed an elite grup.

It carried over into the Playoffs. The starting group had a +14.7 net rating (115.5/100.8) in 61 minutes together.

It was a wildly successful group. Injuries kept them from playing together long enough to make a deeper impact on the season. But that is a good place to start.

Of course, questions about the bench will persist too. The Magic's starting lineup dominated even before the injuries hit, but the Magic were struggling to find their footing.

Orlando did not have the greatest record before those injuries hit either. The team was not winning at the start of the season -- sitting at 6-6 during the game Paolo Banchero strained his groin in November and 14-10 after the game Franz Wagner suffered his high ankle sprain.

This is a team with a lot of questions.

And even though there is undeniable talent at the top -- both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are considered among the best players younger than 25 years old -- it has not come together consistently enough.

There are still plenty of clear holes. Their once unassailable defense took on water last year.

The team struggled with injuries the past two years and has failed to match the 47-win breakthrough to the 5-seed in the 2024 season. Orlando is still chasing its potential.

That is the potential the front office still seems to believe in. It is the potential the team has invested so much in.

Hints of success?

The Orlando Magic can indeed be a frustrating team to watch then.

It is a group that has clear potential to do some major things in the Eastern Conference. Everyone is seemingly waiting for the team to have its breakthrough. And everyone is anticipating that this time is running out considering the financial limitations the team is facing.

The Magic have not been able to put the full puzzle together. But there are little moments to give hope. They were often followed by maddening defeats last year. It was one step forward, one step back all season.

"I had a meltdown about y'all," Iman Shumpert said to Anthony Parker on the ESPN broadcast Wednesday. "The way their team is constructed and they do play well together, it makes it when they are playing bad, it makes it two times worse because I know what I just watched. It's got to be within the locker room. It's got to be with them pulling together. I was glad to see, toward the end, going into that little playoff push that they had, I love seeing the camaraderie happen."

Taking a 3-1 lead against the 60-win Detroit Pistons was a sign of how good the Orlando Magic could be when healthy.

The team went 5-2 to close the season after Franz Wagner returned. Of course, the two losses were a 29-point loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks and a shocking regular-season finale loss to the Boston Celtics, who sat all of their key rotation players.

That ultimately cost the team homecourt advantage in the Play-In Tournament. They recovered after a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers to defeat the Charlotte Hornets.

It spoke to the frustration of the season, even when healthy.

This was a team that reached the NBA Cup semifinals but could not find the consistency to maintain momentum. They followed a crowning seven-game win streak with an embarrassing six-game losing streak. Their 52-point loss to the Toronto Raptors did not follow too far behind.

The Magic's biggest change this offseason was with a new coaching staff. As Franz Wagner put it, Jamahl Mosley lost his voice with the locker room, something that happens naturally with a long-tenured coach.

But ultimately, the franchise held onto those good moments as occurring often enough to believe in. They believe this team can find its spark again. Their fix is still internal.

The Magic still believe in themselves.