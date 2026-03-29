Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors (March 29, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Toronto 100.0 Pace 99.3 114.7 Off. Rtg. 114.2 113.9 Def. Rtg. 112.5 53.1 eFG% 54.1 30.5 O.Reb.% 30.1 13.5 TO% 13.8 30.5 FTR 25.9

1. Paolo's turnaround

The point when Paolo Banchero seemed to begin turning his season around was both a game that stood out for his succss and breakthrough and one of his biggest failures in the season.

Banchero's 23-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple double against the Toronto Raptors in December was something of a turning point. it was the first game after his groin injury that he looked a lot more like himself.

Of course, that game ended with a frustrating 12-point fourth quarter for the team and Banchero rushing into a three on the final possession in a two-point game. it took Banchero some time to round into his true form.

But since that game, Banchero is averaging 24.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and 5.5 assists per game. He has shooting splits of 47.6/35.9/79.6. He has virtually returned to the level he was at last year with his most efficient season.

On top of this, Banchero had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the comeback win over the Raptors in January. He has scored 30 points in three straight games. Banchero is doing all he can to carry this team right now.

2. Up and down Raptors

In the race for the 5- and 6-seed, three teams are going up and three teams are going down. The Toronto Raptors are not nearly in the low point the Orlando Magic, or even the Miami Heat, have been. But the Raptors have lost some ground and grip on their playoff spot.

Toronto is 7-9 in its last 16 games. The Raptors have gone 2-8 against teams with records better than .500 during that stretch. Granted, that run includes wins over the Detroit Pistons (without Cade Cunningham) and the Phoenix Suns at home.

In the last 15 games, the Raptors have a 116.3 offensive rating, a mark even the Magic are beating in the last 15 games. They have a 115.2 defensive rating. This is an average team right now. But one with plenty of potential remaining.

The Magic have not faced the Raptors with center Jakob Poeltl yet. And this is a game that both teams need. It could be a propellant for the final games this season. The winner gives themsleves the best chance to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

3. Possession game

The Toronto Raptors have changed coaches and changed personnel over the years. But one thing is still true about this team: They pounce on turnovers and run off of them, controlling the pace and destroying mistakes.

The Raptors are fourth in the league forcing a 15.9 percent turnover rate. They rank first in the league in fast-break points with 18.5 per game.

The game on Sunday will come down to these mistakes and how the Magic control tempo and keep the Raptors in the half court -- the Raptors are 16th in the league in half-court offensive efficiency, just ahead of the Magic.

Orlando has been good at limiting turnovers and fast breaks for most of the season. The team ranks sixth with a 13.5 percent turnover rate and now ranks 17th in the league in opponent fast break points at 15.4 points per game.

The Magic must get back and must stop the Raptors in transition to win this game.

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Anthony Black - OUT (Left Lateral Abdominal Strain)

Jonathan Isaac - OUT (Left Knee Sprain)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alex Morales - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Brandon Ingram - QUESTIONABLE (Right Heel Inflammation)

Immanuel Quickley - OUT (Right Foot Plantar Fascitis)

Colin Murray-Boyles - QUESTIONABLE (Lower Back Spasms)

Trayce Jackson-Davis - QUESTIONABLE (Right Knee Tendinitis)

Chucky Hepburn - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Toronto Jalen Suggs PG Ja'Kobe Walter Desmond Bane SG RJ Barrett Tristan da Silva SF Brandon Ingram Paolo Banchero PF Scottie Barnes Wendell Carter C Jakob Poeltl

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Prediction

Our Record: 45-28/31-42 ATS

It is hard to understate how big this game is for the Orlando Magic. They need to make up ground and they need to do anything they can to help themselves first and foremost. And this is a game where the Magic can help themselves, drawing closer to a team ahead of them in the standings.

The Magic know this is a playoff-level game and on the road to boot. They are going to learn a lot about themselves and their focus for these final two weeks to the season. Orlando needs to win this game and look more like itself in the process.

The Magic getting their first two days in a row without a game since the beginning of the month should help with a reset. While the Toronto Raptors have plenty of guards, they are depleted without Immanuel Quickley out there. And there are various injuries this team continues to nurse.

The Magic got that winning feeling back. Now we find out how they play with their backs against the wall.

I still believe the Magic can rise to that challenge. This may be their last chance to before things really count in a few week.