Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors (Jan. 30, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Toronto Orlando 99.2 Pace 100.6 113.6 Off. Rtg. 113.9 112.1 Def. Rtg. 114.3 53.5 eFG% 52.6 30.8 O.Reb.% 31.8 13.9 TO% 13.8 25.1 FTR 30.5

1. Controlling the pace

The story for the Orlando Magic often comes down to pace and rhythm. When the team plays slowly and methodically, the team tends to struggle. When they play fast and loose, they tend to have good rhythm and look like a devastating offensive team.

This is not about the number of possessions the Magic have in a game. This is about the speed and intensity that they play with. When the ball is moving and they are moving quickly, the Magic find mismatches and attack and exploit them.

Orlando's pace has dropped considerably. But more than that, their fast break opportunities have dropped too. And that could be the decisive factor against the Toronto Raptors.

The Magic are seventh in the league with 16.3 fast-break points per game. The Raptors lead the league with 19.2 per game. Orlando is 21st, giving up 16.0 fast-break points per game. Toronto leads the league with 12.6 allowed per game.

The team that can get out and run and control the pace is going to have a good chance to win.

2. Paolo's presence

Paolo Banchero's individual season seemed to take a turn with his showing against the Toronto Raptors in late December. He scored 23 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 10 assists on 9-for-19 shooting.

He was still coming back from injury and noticeably slowed odwn in the fourth quarter where the Magic scored only 12 points to lose by one point.

Banchero has been on a tear though since then and has become a reliable leader for the team. Banchero is averaging 25.1 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game and 5.6 assists per game on 50.0/38.6/76.9 shooting splits.

Those are superstar numbers. And even going against a tough defender like Scottie Barnes, Paolo Banchero has seemingly found a way to torture the Raptors with his size.

The important thing is that Banchero is hitting his jumper now -- not just nearly 40 percent on threes but 41.2 percent on all jumpers, compared to 32.2 percent for the season. He is plaing with a lot more energy and force.

He is looking like the star player the Magic can build around again.

3. It will still be about shooting

Even though the Orlando Magic did a lot of things well in their win over the Miami Heat, the game still came down to a simple fact: The Magic made more threes than the Heat and shot 42.1 percent from deep. Making threes and making shots is an easy way to build confidence.

The Magic are still one of the worst shooting teams in the league and are seemingly out of rhythm every other game. Even when they create good looks from three, it is uncertain if they will make them. That is a big reason they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week at home.

The Toronto Raptors are not much better. They are 27th in 3-point field goal percentage (a spot ahead of the Magic), making only 34.2 percent of their threes.

Like the fast breaks and transition, a big part of this game will come down to which team makes shots. And if both teams struggle, it will be who makes the key shots throughout the game at key moments.

This is a game about confidence and aggression for the Magic. They will need poise and precision to win.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Jakob Poeltl - OUT (Low Back Strain)

A.J. Lawson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Chucky Hepburn - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alijah Martin - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Toronto Orlando Immanuel Quickley PG Jalen Suggs RJ Barrett SG Anthony Black Collin Murray-Boyles SF Desmond Bane Brandon Ingram PF Paolo Banchero Scottie Barnes C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Prediction

Our Record: 26-20/19-27 ATS

The question is, when will the Orlando Magic put all the pieces together, if they will? Will it take by the time they get fully healthy and Franz Wagner returns? Will they need to add something to the team at the trade deadline to get them over that hill? Is it as simple as making a coaching change?

Ultimately, the Magic's season rests with the team and the decision to execute the team's game plan and principles. It will take the team being sharp and poised when things go wrong. That is what the Orlando Magic finally got right in the win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Can the Magic do it again? That has been the challenge of the last six weeks.

The Toronto Raptors are a strong team. They have a lot of rangy defenders and plenty of players who can pace them offensively. They know who they are and withstand their own offensive struggles.

But Orlando has a small advantage. The Raptors got blown out in their return home from a West Coast trip on Wednesday. To ship them right back out on the road is going to catch up to them to some degree.

If Orlando plays with urgency and energy, the team should have an advantage in this one. But it is all a coin flip because the Magic have yet to prove their consistency.