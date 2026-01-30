Franz Wagner makes frustrating admission about lingering ankle injury

MIAMI -- It was clear in Franz Wagner's return game in Berlin two weeks ago that he was not right.

That was to be expected in his first game in six weeks. His movements were a little unsure and hesitant. He was not quite getting to his spots or stepping through defenders the same. It all looked very clunky.

There was the moment of clarity that reminded everyone how good Wagner is and how important he is to this team.

He scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, including hitting a game-tying three late in the game and a floater that made it a five-point game after Anthony Black's highlight-reel dunk.

It felt like Wagner's first game back in six weeks. But it felt like he was already showing signs of returning to the All-Star form. The win certainly helped foster that feeling.

His second game back in London was a step back. He had only 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting. The adrenaline of playing back at home in Berlin had worn off. Now the long process of getting back into game shape had begun.

And then. . . he became a late scratch with left ankle soreness for the loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He has not played in the four games since the Magic returned from Europe. The Magic have labeled his injury as left ankle injury management, suggesting a return of the high ankle sprain that kept him out.

Even Wagner now has to admit that he might have rushed his return to play in Berlin. Now he is focused on getting his injury healed to be available for the long haul for the rest of the season.

"It's all right. Getting better every day," Wagner said in the locker room before Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. "Definitely not where I want it to be to play and play consistently. That's the big thing. Obvioulsy I really wanted to play in Berlin. But I probably wasn't ready for that yet. A tough situation looking back. But we still have a little bit to go."

Wagner said he was feeling discomfort after the game in London. He hoped that the time between games would allow the pain to subside. When he was still struggling with it through Wednesday's practice and then again Thursday before the game against the Hornets, he and the team decided he needed to take a step back.

The ankle just did not get better, and Wagner said he felt like he could not make the impact that he wanted or that it would be good for his long-term health.

Wagner is slowly returning to the court, spending shootaround on Wednesday on a stationary bike and doing a light standstill shooting routine. Wagner likely will need a little bit more time to return. He was in the locker room before Wednesday's game, getting stimulation therapy on the ankle.

Wagner does not know how long he might remain out. He is hoping that when he returns this team that he will be back for good.

Wagner is frustrated by his absences

Franz Wagner will miss his fifth straight game on Friday against the Toronto Raptors. There is still a little ways to go for his recovery.

The Orlando Magic will continue to wait for Wagner's return. And Wagner, who rarely missed time before last year's oblique injury, will have to be patient.

"It's super frustrating, I think. It's frustrating to be hurt as it is," Wagner said before Wednesday's game. "I think our situation as a team is not an easy one. I think obviously in those situations it is important to stick together as a team. Adversity is going to happen throughout the year. Even though I can't be out there during the games, just trying to do my part to be part of the process."

Wagner's injury was a turning point

Undoubtedly, Franz Wagner's injury was one of the major turning points for the team this season.

For the entire year, Wagner was putting up All-Star-level numbers with 22.2 points per game on 48.2 percent shooting and 36.8 percent from three.

Before Wagner's injury, the Orlando Magic had won 10 of 13 games. They had shaken off their slow start and were climbing the standings, all while working Paolo Banchero back into form after he missed three weeks with a strained groin.

Orlando has not been able to put the whole picture together this year, leaving a lot of potential on the table. It has felt like the Magic have just been holding onto the hope of being fully healthy and using whatever time is left to climb the standings when they get those pieces together.

Wagner's presence is a key part that makes a lot of work with not only his ability to attack and score but also his defense.

The Magic have a +1.8 net rating when Wagner is on the floor with a stellar 111.7 defensive rating when he is on the floor. Like so many things with the Magic, this team profiles as an elite team when everyone is healthy.

Since Wagner's injury, the Magic as a team have a 111.8 offensive rating and 117.0 defensive rating, both in the bottom 10 in the league during that time. Orlando has been fortunate to stay afloat for as long as the team has.

There has been a lot of soul-searching that Wagner has had to help and participate in those conversations from the sideline.

"I think part of it is saying point-blank what the problem is," Wagner said before Wednesday's game. "Everybody looking themselves in the mirror and what they can do better, and then working on it. As a group, as players talking about it, holding each other accountable, begin connected with the coaching staff, that's the biggest part in adverse situations like this."

The reality might be that the biggest problem has been Wagner's absence.

Orlando probably cannot afford to be so patient to wait for Wagner's return and expect things to change drastically. This is not a title-contending team without Wagner.

The season is already slipping away. But Wagner likely will not be out for the rest of the season.

The team knows he will be back at some point and that he is working to make that return permanent this time.