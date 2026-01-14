Orlando Magic teammates eager to learn Berlin with the Wagners

Goga Bitadze is not happy.

The NBA has brought its road show to Europe this week for a pair of games between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies. The teams have been camped out in Berlin for the week, preparing for Thursday's game.

It has quickly become a celebration of the homecoming of German national team stars and Berlin natives Franz and Moe Wagner. Just look at the line for a meet and greet with the two Magic players at the Magic's pop-up engagement area in Berlin:

The Wagners are quite popular -- and both will play in Thursday's game after the Magic removed Franz Wagner from their injury report ahead of the game. They are the unofficial hosts of the week, trying to go out of their way to showcase their city, its cuisine and culture to their teammates (as Joe Vardon of The Athletic detailed).

Bitadze is not happy about it. He is jealous.

Berlin is a mere 3,300 kilometers away from Georgia's capital, Tbilisi. Bitadze is jealous that his teammates will feel this love and wants it for himself.

"Not happy at all, to be honest. I'm just jealous they get to play at home in front of their people," Bitadze said, tongue firmly planted in cheek, after practice Wednesday. "I'm not happy for them, I'm just jealous. We'll see how it goes."

Bitadze has seen his own national team exploits grow basketball in his home country. The Magic are not in Georgia -- Bitadze insisted Georgia is ready if the NBA wants to come. But playing in Europe in any way will certainly give the whole continent more access to the NBA.

The NBA began playing these regular-season games overseas to expand its footprint. The Wagners are very invested in growing the sport in their home country. They view this game as an opportunity to bring the NBA closer to them and make it feel real.

The Wagners view themselves as models for the next generation of German basketball players.

That was clear as they visited Alba Berlin and helped coaches run the U12 team through the same paces the Wagners went through as teenagers. Other Magic players participated in an NBA Cares event, with Magic legend Dwight Howard joining the fun.

That is a lot of weight to carry into one game.

Their teammates are along for the ride and happy to share that dream with them, hoping to put on a good show and get a win in Thursday's game.

"It's what we dream of," Wendell Carter said after practice Wednesday. "It's rare that we are able to get out of the country in the regular season, let alone play in front of international fans. It's going to be a great turnout. Having Franz and Moe in their home country is going to be a fantastic atmosphere for not only them, but the whole team."

It feels like a dream come true for the brothers. Their teammates are trying to soak it all in.

The Magic's social media team understood this trip was coming up and had several Magic players go through German phrases, candies and cultural activities during their media day earlier in the season. Those videos have been slowly released throughout the week.

The best teams share parts of themselves with their teammates. And this week is a full immersion in the place and the culture that helped three key teammates -- Tristan da Silva is from Munich -- become the men they are today.

It is truly a special moment for the players and the team to understand each other a little better and showcase such an important place to them.

"It's probably a rare opportunity for overseas guys to get back in their country and play once they are in the NBA," Anthony Black said after practice Wednesday. "I think it is special. I think they have earned it. Franz doing what he has done, Moe doing what he has done the last couple of years is warranted. With Tristan coming up, it makes a lot of sense. It should be a good opportunity for them. It should be a fun environment."

This has been a long time coming.

Germany is currently near the top of the basketball world. The national team won EuroBasket this year, finished fourth at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is the defending FIBA World Cup champions ahead of the next tournament in 2027. That seemed unimaginable even with Dirk Nowitzki in the fold.

Bringing an NBA regular season game to Germany for the first time is a truly a special honor for them and truly meaningful. And their teammates are enjoying sharing that honor with them.