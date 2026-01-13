Orlando Magic's Berlin trip a "full circle" moment

Franz and Moe Wagner feel a responsibility.

That was one of the defining messages -- the thesis statement, if you will -- of their Wagner Bros. documentary that followed them throughout the 2024 season. The brothers both spoke of their responsibility to show young basketball players in Germany what was possible and the work it took to reach the heights of the NBA.

When they were growing up, connections to the league were tenuous. Games would air late at night because of the time difference. All young players had were highlights online and devotion to Dirk Nowitzki and his career.

The basketball scene was clearly growing. The Wagners would ride their bikes to watch games at Uber Arena in Berlin. They played at Alba Berlin in their academy system before opting to try to make the NBA through the college route at Michigan.

They probably never imagined this opportunity that would come. They probably never imagined they would be the ones on the court bringing a regular-season NBA game to their hometown.

And they still probably cannot imagine what impact having the NBA in Berlin will have on the future of basketball in their country.

For Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner, along with German national team member Tristan da Silva, this is a true full-circle, pinch-me moment. The brothers specifically are going on a stage they have played on before, but not with these bright lights.

They do not take for granted how vital this moment could be for the next German basketball star.

"I think it will do wonders for German basketball," Franz Wagner said after Sunday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. "For young people watching that game, it will give them a big boost and make it seem possible and real to them. When that shift happens in your mind as a young person, a lot of other doors open. We're really appreciative of the opportunity to bring that home and hopefully open some cool doors like that."

The Magic arrived in Berlin after a red eye flight Monday morning. They are scheduled to practice Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

There is a lot going on. And it is an opportunity that nobody is looking past, even those not from Germany. It is an honor to represent the league and the team to a new market. This is the first regular-season game played in Germany.

But for the three German national team players, it is especially meaningful. Bringing the game home could have those long-reaching impacts.

Growing basketball nation

German basketball has certainly mades its intentions clear recently.

Since Franz Wagner joined the senior national team, the team has finished third in EuroBasket, won the World Cup, finished fourth in the Olympics and won gold at EuroBasket. It is the best sustained run for the national team in its history.

The Wagner brothers have been at the center of this revival and take that responsibility seriously.

They have taken the baton from Dirk Nowitzki's hall of fame career and ran with it. Now they seem eager to help set up the generation they will hand the baton off to.

That is one of the reasons why they announced there will be a second season of the Wagner Bros. documentary series. The crews have been to Orlando a few times already and will surely be following them throughout this European trip.

That next generation is watching. And this is the perfect team to stand as an example. That is important to them.

Personally too, playing in their home country with such a growing basketball culture is vital too.

"It's going to be amazing," Tristan da Silva said after Sunday's win. "I feel like this is an honor to be a part of this experience. Obviously with three Germans on the team makes it extra special. It's not my home city, but I feel like there are going to be a lot of people I know from the basketball community. First and foremost, we're there to get a W. We're trying to string some wins together and get some in a row. We're excited. This is going to be a great experience from the team."

A business trip

In between, there will surely be time to see some of the sights and engage the community. The Orlando Magic have set up a specific team store as they continue to try to grow their business in Germany. This is a relationship between team and nation that the Magic hope will last.

The Wagners will, of course, have plenty of friends and family. Tristan da Silva is not from Berlin, but he said his family will be traveling from Munich for the game. Noah Penda said his family will be traveling from France for the game. Plenty of other family members from the team also made the trip.

It is still a business trip. But it feels like there is a connective tissue between the player, the team and the moment.

It feels like a big game for that reason. But it is also still just one of 82 in the season. And the Magic have to focus and get some work done.

The Magic have alternated wins and losses for the last month. The team has struggled to gain traction and gain ground in the Eastern Conference.

A lot is riding on these two games against the Grizzlies just to get the team back on track. Two games in 11 days also gives the team some chance to recover and get healthy.

"Obviously, we want to win the games. That's the primary goal," Moe Wagner said after Sunday's game. "I think it is pretty cool to be able to do these Europe games. The fact the NBA gives us the opportunity to see the world is pretty special for the whole locker room. For us, obviously it is very unique to go home and play in the gym we grew up in. It's very meaningful and something we're very excited to show our guys as well."

But the trip obviously means so much more than just a basketball game or two overseas. It is bringing the world of the NBA closer to those who might not otherwise experience or see it. That is just as important.

The Wagners are major celebrities. They are this trip's unofficial hosts. And they know how much it means to have the NBA in their hometown and represent the team, the league and their nation.