Franz Wagner hopeful to return for Orlando Magic's Berlin game

Franz Wagner seems to get reminded all the time he is the little brother.

In a video posted to the NBA's social media on Tuesday, as the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies take Berlin this week, the Magic are preparing to take their team photo in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

The social media photographer asks Moe Wagner to explain what the gate is.

Moe defers to his brother, and Franz sheepishly explains the significance of this national landmark. The Wagners are indeed the unofficial hosts for the week as the Magic prepare for Thursday's first-ever NBA regular-season game in Germany.

Franz Wagner delivered a history lesson as the Magic took their team photo at the Brandenburg Gate!



The 2026 NBA Berlin Game presented by Tissot tips off this Thursday at 2:00pm/et on Prime!

Wagner is not so much the little brother on the court. On the court, he is one of the most dynamic young players in the league. Someone who has been knocking on the door of stardom, only not officially recognized as one because of early-season injuries that derailed All-Star campaigns.

The Magic still have plenty of work to do on the court. This is a business trip and not a vacation.

They are trying to break a run of 12 straight games alternating wins and losses. The thing that has kept them from meeting their preseason expectations and climbing the Eastern Conference standings is this inconsistency.

They also have a Franz Wagner-sized hole in their lineup.

And there is still a lot of mystery of when Wagner will return. That answer could be coming soon.

There is hope that he will be able to return for this homecoming game in Berlin. And the Magic could not wait much longer.

"I feel good. I've been working really hard the last couple of weeks to get back as soon as I can," Wagner said after Sunday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. "Hopefully, it will be in Berlin. Regardless, if I play or not, it will be a true full-circle moment for Moe and I. Growing up and going as little kids to that gym to watch the pros play. To bring an NBA game is pretty special for us. We're going to try to enjoy every second of it, take it all in and appreciate the opportunity."

There is plenty of hope that the he will have a storybook return, playing his first game in more than a month in Berlin, his hometown.

Things appear to be trending in that direction.

Wagner told reporters in Germany before practice on Tuesday that he is feeling well and that he would participate in practice. He will see how he does from there.

FanDuel Sports Network play-by-play broadcaster David Steele told 96.9 The Game's Game On that signs are pointing toward Wagner making his return in Thursday's game.

It is a long time coming and something the Magic really need.

Franz's impact

Franz Wagner's injury was undoubtedly a major turning point in the season. Orlando went from a team that was riding high and starting to gain momentum to a team that has been treading water.

The Magic are 8-8 in the 16 games that Wagner missed. But the team has taken some major steps back.

Orlando was 14-10 when Wagner went out with the high ankle sprain with the No. 11 offense (115.7 points per 100 possessions) and the No. 5 defense (111.8 points allowed per 100 possessions).

The Magic have fallen to 22nd in offensive rating with a 112.5 offensive rating and 21st with a 116.0 defensive rating in the games since then. In many ways, the Magic are lucky to be sitting at .500.

It is clear the Magic have not been right.

"I think we have to find a little back to our identity, play a little defense and get back to our half-court offense and be a little more effective," Wagner said to OrlandoMagic.com after practice Tuesday.

Wagner is a standout player, quite clearly. And his return will go a long way to fixing the Magic's major issues.

Wagner is having a strong season, averaging 22.7 points per game on a career-best 49.0 percent shooting. He is also shooting a much more normal 36.0 percent from three. All while still giving the Magic the same assertive downhill attacking they have come to rely on from him.

The Magic have a +2.7 net rating with Franz Wagner on the floor, which trailed only Jalen Suggs among rotation players before Wagner's injury. The Magic have a 111.4 defensive rating with Wagner on the floor.

Orlando has let a lot of things slip. And Wagner has been key to every part of this team's identity. They have missed him a lot. And the hope is his return can restore some balance and get the team back on track.

The ticking clock?

It is obviously extremely meaningful for Franz Wagner to get to play in his home city.

The Orlando Magic wanted this trip to grow its business and deepen the connection the team has with its star player. The Wagners are a main part of the show that will take the floor on Thursday.

As everyone on the Magic will say, it is still a business trip. The team is still trying to win the game and get itself back on track. There are still 41 games remaining after Thursday. The team has to think about the long-term too.

Wagner seems like he is progressing to return soon. The Magic will do what is best for him and his future regardless of the story of playing in his home city.

"Health is the most important thing," Moe Wagner said after practice Tuesday. "The reason we're here is him. We shouldn't put too much pressure on the fact of whether he is playing or not. We'll enjoy it either way. Actually playing is the smallest part. We're here driving through the city and seeing our friends and combining our two worlds together. That is the main thing."

The countdown is indeed on. And everyone can sense that Wagner's return is coming soon. It is something the Magic really need.

It may or may not be Thursday. But it is coming soon. And the Magic will be closer to being at full strength.