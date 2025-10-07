Orlando Magic shouldn't be worried about biggest preseason struggle... yet

The Orlando Magic made a platoon switch midway through the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Their starters had taken a small lead in their first run as a good start to the preseason. The Magic were not going to run a true rotation. They were going to play a starting group and a bench group.

That bench group, featuring Anthony Black, Jase Richardson, Jett Howard, Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze, is not a lineup we will likely see at any point during the season. At least at any point where the game is in the balance, barring catastrophic injuries.

They had their moments. Howard made a three-pointer and then used that threat to drive to the basket for a dunk. Richardson looked like a rookie playing too quickly, trying to get to his spots but missing at the point of attack.

It was a rough finish to the first and second quarters for the Magic. One that was at least partially discouraging. It might have been the only discouraging part of the Magic's 126-118 win over the Heat on Saturday.

The Magic's bench has previously been among the team's superpowers. It was a key reason why the Magic had their breakthrough in 2024. With all the injuries, the bench's struggles -- particularly after Moe Wagner's injury -- were part of why the team fell back to a .500 record and down the standings.

To make the moves the Magic made this offseason, it cost them a bit of their bench. They traded away leading scorer Cole Anthony and another key bench contributor in Gary Harris. The Magic are betting more on younger players stepping into larger roles and spreading out their key starters more.

It is one of the bigger questions whether the Magic have the depth to go deeper into the Playoffs or whether that could be what lets them down later in the season.

So Saturday's struggles are not a reason to panic yet. It should be rare that the bench unit does not have Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane or Paolo Banchero helping give them an offensive anchor.

Still, the struggles of that bench group are worth noting and something to watch as the team continues to evolve in the preseason. It is not time to panic yet.

Bench struggles

Scores and stats do not matter much in the preseason. Certainly not in the first preseason game when teams and players are still getting settled in and working on the basics of their offense and defense.

Still, the struggles for the second unit in Saturday's game was worth taking some note of. At least to ensure that it does not become a trend as the team evolves its rotation.

The Magic's bench group went -12 in their 10:34 on the floor together in the first half. Jett Howard's three field goals were the only shots made by any player off the bench in the first half.

Anthony Black, the anchor player in that group, scored only two points, missed all four of his free throws and had all three of his turnovers in the first half. The Heat built as large as a 15-point lead in the first half.

Black's struggles were particularly concerning. The Magic are expecting him to take on a larger role. They have continually asked him to be more aggressive.

That could very well be part of the mistakes he made. It could have been him trying to attack and be aggressive and making aggressive mistakes as the defense surrounded him and focused on him in those lineups.

Black's development is the biggest key for those groups. The Magic want to see Black take a step forward as a scorer and creator. It is fair to say he struggled in that role Saturday.

It was a frustrating tenure that nearly put a damper on the Magic's debut game. But it is best to see it as a learning opportunity for him and the rest of the team.

There is still time to get things right and get comfortable. Especially for this bench group still finding its way and finding itself together.

Signs of positivity

The Orlando Magic then deserve credit for rallying in the second half.

Jase Richardson was the standout with 13 points in the third quarter. He said he was a little too excited and playing fast in the first half. He was able to calm himself down and put together a strong second half. It became the story of the Magic's first preseason game.

With the starters sitting for the most part for both teams, the second half became something of a referendum on the bench group.

To that point, the Magic went +13 in Anthony Black's 6:41 in the second half. He had two assists and no turnovers in the half. The offense might have needed some improvement, but Black got better as the game progressed.

The whole team did. Tristan da Silva and Goga Bitadze went +10 in the second half, signalling how much better the Magic played.

Da Silva joined that second unit and continued to show off his newfound aggression and comfort on the floor. He should be in for a big season and a key part of the Magic's reserve group, only pressed into the starting lineup by Franz Wagner's rest day.

The Magic will still be tinkering with rotations as the preseason goes on. This is not the final group that will take the floor when the regular season begins.

They should have at least one, if not two, of their key starters with that group. Moe Wagner will make his way back from injury in a few months, too.

No one should take much of preseason at face value. Especially this early.

But Orlando does not have the same bench dynamic it had last year. It is one of the bigger mysteries about how this team will operate. The Magic will need someone to step up and fill that scoring role.

That will be the question Orlando will have to develop as the preseason evolves. For now, it is something to flag and continue to monitor. But the Magic are far from concerned about their progress and development.