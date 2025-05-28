Magic should steal sharpshooter from conference rival to mitigate fatal flaw

The Orlando Magic should target Malik Beasley to solve their shooting woes and weaken a budding rival. Orlando was last in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage this season. They desperately need shooters to open the floor for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. It is their path to taking the next step and winning their first playoff series since 2010.

It is a crossroads offseason for the Magic. Franz’s extension kicks in and has them flirting with the aprons. Orlando has some massive holes to fill and will only get more expensive as Banchero gets his max contract. It could force a cost-cutting move, but the franchise cannot stand pat. They should push all in to try to become a serious threat to win the East in 2026 and beyond.

The Magic have been linked to Ty Jerome, but Orlando should chase Beasley. It would give them more shooting and allow the ball to stay in the hands of their stars.

Magic should try to steal the Pistons' firepower to fix their biggest problem

Detroit made a 30-win improvement by adding shooting around Cade Cunningham. Beasley made 319 3-pointers and shot 41.6 percent from long range. The Magic made 921 as a team and shot 31.8 percent. He would instantly give them a reliable marksman ready to knock down any open look created by Banchero and Wagner.

The Pistons want to bring Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. back, but Cade Cunningham’s extension is kicking in. Detroit may be forced to choose between the two, especially if they want to avoid blowing past the luxury tax. Beasley earned a significant raise, and Hardaway Jr. will ask for a contract around the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The Pistons just may not be able to keep both players.

The Magic should try to outbid Detroit and make a sign-and-trade for Beasley if necessary. It is the quickest path to getting out of the bottom in outside shooting and significantly improving their offense.

Hardaway Jr. offers a bit more of the dribble juice and a less consistent jumper than Beasley. He could be a fallback option if Detroit wins the bidding war. The Magic have the defense to prop up THJ's biggest weakness. It is all about adding threats opposing teams must guard.

The Magic should jump at the chance to weaken a conference rival and add a massive upgrade. Orlando cannot go another offseason without addressing their flaws. Their roster is already getting expensive and the franchise is running out of chances to build around this young core.

Getting a marksman like Beasley is necessary. His elite shooting would have bumped Orlando to 33.9 percent this season, which is a massive two percent boost. It would be even better as Beasley would be taking jumpers away from lesser shooters. The Magic should settle for Tim Hardaway Jr., but the focus is on prying Beasley away from the Pistons.

The Orlando Magic face a crucial offseason that will help define this era. They have two stars. The front office must add the pieces around them to transform into a serious contender. Finding floor spacing and shot creation are a must, but won’t be easy. The Magic will have to trade for upgrades and go against their norms. There will be fireworks, so stay tuned.