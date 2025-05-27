Magic must avoid nightmare offseason move that would blow up in their faces

The Orlando Magic are in an excellent position to be among the best teams in the Eastern Conference next season. But as they look to make roster tweaks this summer, they must avoid making one crucial mistake: Making an attempt to bring in Ty Jerome.

Now you might say that that's an oddly specific name to bring into the discussion when it comes to how the Magic will improve their roster this offseason. But Jerome was recently mentioned by ESPN's Kevin Pelton as a potential option for Orlando this summer if they decide to move Cole Anthony.

Pelton writes: Jerome could be a value addition for a team in need of offense. I particularly like the idea of the Orlando Magic making a run at Jerome if they're able to move backup point guard Cole Anthony.

The first part of Pelton's statement is obviously correct. The Magic are certainly in need of more offensive threats, but Jerome is simply not going to be a good fit for this roster for a couple of reasons.

Jerome would be a bit of a short-sighted addition

The first reason being the kind of contract that Jerome is likely going to command this offseason. Number two for the Cleveland Cavaliers had an excellent season, and although he didn't perform as well in the playoffs, many believe that he's still going to be due for a relatively big payday before the start of next season.

What that contract will look like is likely to be around a $12 to 14 million level deal, which is a considerable amount if you're Orlando. The Magic's payroll is going to be significantly higher next season, sitting at just under $200 million as of right now. If Orlando wanted to add this kind of contract for a role player, it would have to be a very carefully considered decision.

The other factor, of course, being the way in which Jerome was limited during the playoffs this season. The fact that he doesn't look as sharp against the best competition with the most pressure on his shoulders isn't the greatest sign for his capability as a reliable guy in the postseason.

But if you want to take the glass half full mindset, you could say that perhaps Jerome's lackluster playoff performance may have actually turned him into a more affordable option. Only time will tell on that.

There's just not a lot of scenarios in my mind where adding Ty Jerome ends up as some slam dunk move for the Orlando Magic. It's a tempting move for sure, but I think his playoff performance should be enough for the front office to stay away.