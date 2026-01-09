Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Jan. 9, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Philadelphia Orlando 100.3 Pace 100.9 115.3 Off. Rtg. 114.5 113.8 Def. Rtg. 113.4 53.0 eFG% 53.1 31.9 O.Reb.% 31.5 13.8 TO% 13.7 28.0 FTR 31.7

1. Battle of the guards

It is a weird thing to say that the Orlando Magic's fortunes go with their guards.

For the last few years, the Magic were hoping to get anything from their guards. It was almost a joke how little scoring the Magic would get from their backcourt. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner had to carry the entire scoring.

That has changed a bunch this year. Whether it was Jalen Suggs being able to drop threes or Desmond Bane and his all-around game, or Anthony Black's sudden emergence, the Magic now have plenty of effective scoring from their backcourt.

Orlando is now 17th in the league in scoring from its guards with 56.7 points per game. Last year, the team was 29th at 43.7 points per game. That is quite the jump.

This game might well be decided by whether the Orlando Magic can keep up with the scoring from the Philadelphia 76ers' guards. Philadelphia is seventh in the league with 73.1 points per game from its guards.

Tyrese Maxey is a clear-cut All-Star once again, averaging 30.7 points per game. V.J. Edgecombe has been a revelation as a rookie and a dynamic scoring option with 16.4 points per game.

2. Paolo coming back

Tyrese Maxey will be an All-Star this year. Paolo Banchero will likely make his charge a little too late. But Banchero has been steadily regaining his All-Star form and putting up the numbers, at least, that everyone expects.

Banchero has averaged 25.8 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game and 5.8 assists per game in his last six games. He has shot 53.6 percent and 9 for 22 (40.9 percent) from three.

Banchero is back to putting pressure on the paint and attacking mostly aggressively and quickly. That was one of his issues in the back-to-back: he seemed to be moving more slowly. But he still had 30 points and, of course, the game-winner in Wednesday's win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Orlando can at least trust in Banchero to put up star numbers again. He is still beating the criticism that he does not impact winning. He has had a positive plus/minus in just two of his last six games.

3. Standings implications

It still feels way too early to be so focused on the standings and where teams might finish.

The Orlando Magic know they have reinforcements coming with Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs' eventual return. The team has simply held the boat steady in their absence -- alternating wins and losses for the last 14 games. This is not the team they expect to be later in the season.

This game though is important for the future standings. It is the last matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers and the winner clinches the season series.

Orlando is currently chasing Philadelphia. They need every advantage they can get.

The Magic trail the Sixers by a half game. While the Magic are expected to pick up steam at some point, it is very possible and seemingly likely that these two teams will not have much separating them.

The Magic have not played many games against the teams directly around them in the standings. They are 3-0 against the Miami Heat. They have yet to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (a pair of games are on the horizon at the end of the month). They have split the series with the Sixers so far. They lost their only matchup with the Toronto Raptors so far.

There are a lot of games ahead against these opponents. And this one is a big one that could have ramifications in the spring.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Injury Management)

Kelly Oubre Jr. - AVAILABLE (Left Knee Injury Recovery - Brace)

MarJon Beauchamp - DOUBTFUL (G-League Two-Way)

Johni Broome - DOUBTFUL (G-League On Assignment)

Justin Edwards - DOUBTFUL (G-League On Assignment)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Right Knee MCL Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Jase Richardson - QUESTIONABLE (Sore Left Ankle)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Orlando Tyrese Maxey PG Anthony Black VJ Edgecombe SG Desmond Bane Paul George SF Tristan da Silva Dominic Barlowe PF Paolo Banchero Joel Embiid C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

Our Record: 22-16/15-23 ATS

The Orlando Magic have been playing to their competition recently. Every game is close. And that is a dangerous place to be.

That also means the Magic are quite dangerous.

They fought hard after a poor effort against the Charlotte Hornets to defeat the Denver Nuggets with Nikola Jokic. It was their best game of this run. And it was still just a one-point win.

The Magic are not good enough to feel confident they can win. But they are too good to count out. They find a way right now -- one way or the other.

Plus, the last time the Magic had a buzzer-beating three-pointer, they started a run of winning eight of their next 10 games and made everything seem fine. That was the last time the Magic won consecutive games.

The Philadelphia 76ers are a tough team. They went through a swoon a few weeks ago but appear to have found their groove again, excepting the stunning win by the Nuggets on Monday when the Nuggets were down seven key players.

The Magic will need to be able to contain the guards. And it is unclear if Joel Embiid will play. He is not the MVP-level big he was, but he is playing productively now.

It is a lot for a Magic team that simply has not been consistent for a while. The Magic should compete and give themselves a chance. But they need to clean up a lot to score a crucial victory.