Anthony Black making his presence felt on and off the court

It was not long ago that Anthony Black was a kid running around eager for the attention of an NBA player who walked into his life.

The 21-year-old (22 on Jan. 20), third-year guard is coming into his own on the court as much as off it. He still has to have these moments when he looks around and thinks about how far he has come.

It is probably surreal to see so many young people flocking to be near him, asking for his autograph and showering him with attention.

There was even one who walked into the room at the Boys and Girls Club in Orlando and asked, "Is that Anthony Black?" He is at the point of spontaneous recognition.

Indeed, it was. This is how Black hopes to pay things forward to a position he was in not too long ago.

"Having a little brother, being around a lot of kids that age, it is just cool to see, knowing that was me three, four, five years ago, and seeing how quickly it changes and just realizing now I have a responsibility to carry on and do the same thing," Black said at a charity event on Thursday.

"Helping kids is something I have always been passionate about. Having a little brother always kept me young and involved with the youth. I'm trying to help out as many ways as I can."

Black is beginning to pay that attention forward. He is picking his cause that he wants to be involved in and using his influence, clout and status to try to help.

Black joined Planet Fitness on Thursday to donate $5,000 each to the Universal Orlando Foundation Boys and Girls Club, making a contributionto help young people in Orlando and give them a safe space to study, make friends and be kids.

Black had previously done some work with Boys and Girls Clubs in Dallas, where he grew up. Now that he has settled in Orlando as his basketball and more permanent home, he wanted to bring that same passion to helping young people to his new city.

"The community puts a lot into us," Black said at the event on Thursday. "It is part of our responsibility to do the same back and support the people that support us. It is easy and makes a lot of sense. It is something I'm passionate about."

Black has spent a lot of this season exploring and coming into his own. Picking his chosen philanthropic path is another sign of his increasing maturity and confidence.

Confidence on the court

It has been a season for Anthony Black to take the next big step. He has indeed made a name for himself playing for a team that has a lot of expectations this season.

In a season filled with injuries and inconsistency, Black has been one of the most pleasant surprises.

Black is averaging a career-high 15.3 points per game. Since Dec. 1, Black has averaged 17.8 points per game and shot 33.3 percent from three. He has been even better since the injuries to Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.

Black entered the season with just nine total games scoring 20 or more points. He has 11 in the season already.

That is why Black is among the betting favorites to win both Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year if he keeps this up for the rest of the season.

A lot has changed for Black this season. He has had to change his mindset and has flourished.

"I would just say being more aggressive and going outside the box," Black said Thursday. "Just being aggressive and living with the results. Trying different things that I haven't tried, really, ever. Just exploring a little bit, trying to stay within the game plan, obviously, but seeing what I can do and getting good results."

Black has credited a lot of the work he has put in during the offseason, when he spent a lot of time in Orlando working in the AdventHealth Training Center to improve his game. He has taken a major step.

That is something everyone has noticed.

Being an inspiration

The people who have probably noticed most are the fans around Orlando.

Anthony Black is not a star player. He is one of the more recognizable and best player on the team, but he is still mostly coming off the bench.

It is hard for a 6-foot-7 basketball player to hide, but when Black walked into Boys and Girls Club on Thursday, everyone immediately flocked to him. One of the kids at the event told Black he was an inspiration to him.

That is what being a professional athlete can be. It is a responsibility that they all have. Everyone is always watching.

Black does not take that responsibility lightly. Hearing that kids of all ages are watching him and taking cues from him is something that makes him feel good and keeps him motivated to keep getting better.

If he can share that a little bit, it is worth it.

"Just keeping it about developing, getting better, having a lot of fun," Black said of the advice he would give. "Those are the main things that will keep you on track and just making the most out of your situation. Just keeping it fun is what I would say to any kid."

Black knows how important places like the Boys and Girls Club can be. He is joining Paolo Banchero, who grew up going to a Boys and Girls Club in Seattle and hosts members of the Boys and Girls Club at games in Orlando and throughout the league.

So many Magic players know what an impact their presence can make.

Black now is stepping up to the plate on and off the court.