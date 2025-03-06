Magic’s offseason decision looks even worse after Jalen Suggs injury

After their first playoff appearance with the core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, the Magic had many big decisions to make in the 2024 offseason. They had to decide which of their free agents to re-sign, which needs to prioritize, and which players to target.

The two things the Magic needed most were 3-point shooting and playmaking. Ultimately, the Magic decided to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to address their 3-point shooting and add a championship veteran to the young roster. While Caldwell-Pope seemed like the perfect role player for the Magic, signing him to a big contract also meant that they would not be able to sign a high-level point guard.

Instead, the Magic signed Cory Joseph, although not with the intention to play him much, and decided to rely on internal improvement from Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black. Both players have been solid all season long, but the Magic still do not have enough playmaking, especially now that Suggs is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Magic should have addressed their lack of playmaking last offseason

Betting on internal improvement and signing a 3-and-D veteran rather than adding a playmaker to the roster was a gamble for the Magic. Nevertheless, the decision was also somewhat understandable.

The Magic did not want to take the ball out of Paolo Banchero’s and Franz Wagner’s hands quite yet and also wanted to give their young guards a chance to develop. Particularly, Anthony Black barely got a chance to play in the 2023-24 season.

Now that the season is almost over and the Magic are averaging a terrible offensive rating of 107.4 while sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, it seems the gamble has not paid off. Not only are the Magic struggling to create offense, but Caldwell-Pope has also not lived up to expectations. His defense has been good, but the veteran has not provided the shooting the Magic so desperately needed from him.

The Magic’s offseason decisions are not looking great at the moment, but a big reason for that is the injury trouble the Magic have had to deal with all season long. The team barely got a chance to play together, as several key players missed significant time with injuries.

Nevertheless, this season has made some things abundantly clear. The Magic must figure out how to unlock Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and they have to add someone who can help Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Suggs carry the offensive load, especially if not everyone is available.

While it may be disappointing that things did not work out great for the Magic this season, that is not unusual in the NBA. Growth and development are not always linear at this level, and even if the Magic are taking a step backward this season, their future is still bright.