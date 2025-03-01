Magic's marquee free-agent signing has turned into a massive problem

In the 2024 offseason, the Orlando Magic had the chance to make a significant move. They were even connected to Paul George and Klay Thompson. Instead, the Magic decided to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. As a veteran with championship experience, known for his defense and 3-point shot, Caldwell-Pope seemed like the perfect fit for the Magic.

Orlando desperately needed a 3-point threat, but the front office obviously did not want to sacrifice any of the team’s defensive strength. Caldwell-Pope, who is one of the best guard defenders in the league and shot over 38 percent from three in five consecutive seasons before coming to Orlando, seemed like the ideal answer to one of the Magic’s biggest issues.

Defensively, Caldwell-Pope has fit in well. Between him, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Gary Harris, the Magic have a strong defensive rotation at the guard spots. Offensively, Caldwell-Pope has not been quite as good as expected. He is currently shooting only 30.6 percent from three and is on track for the worst 3-point shooting season of his career. That has been a problem.

The Magic must figure out how to unlock Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Caldwell-Pope’s struggles from three have been disappointing but are certainly not the only reason for the Magic’s fall in the standings this season. Injuries have hit the team hard all season long, and the offense has been in shambles, with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs all missing significant time.

The Magic missed three of their best playmakers and scorers for most of the season. That changes how teams can defend the Magic’s struggling offense. For example, if Banchero is playing and putting up big numbers, defenses will focus on him and that creates open shots for players like Caldwell-Pope.

The lack of offensive creators and players that defenses zero in on has certainly had an impact on Caldwell-Pope’s offensive production. Going from playing with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to joining a Magic team missing its best offensive creators for a big part of the season, is quite the change.

While this may explain at least part of why Caldwell-Pope’s shooting has dipped so much, it does not change the fact that the Magic’s biggest offseason signing has not been working out.

The Magic put a lot of faith in Caldwell-Pope, making him one of the highest-paid players on the roster and signing him to a 3-year deal. So, the Magic have to figure out how to unlock Caldwell-Pope’s 3-point shot and put him in the best position to help the team win.

Adding another impactful playmaker and scorer to the mix would not only lighten the burden on Banchero and Wagner but also help role players like Caldwell-Pope. Having someone else available to set up the offense and create good shots may be enough to help Caldwell-Pope find his rhythm again. If Caldwell-Pope cannot rediscover his shot with the Magic, it will be a serious problem for the team.

Considering how much injuries have derailed this season for the Magic, it would not be fair to overreact to Caldwell-Pope’s struggles. He deserves a chance to play with this team when the core is healthy, but his struggles also underline the need for the Magic to make a significant move this offseason. They cannot rely on Caldwell-Pope alone to fix the team’s spacing.