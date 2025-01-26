The Orlando Magic had cap space in the offseason and set their sights on landing a difference-making wing. They wanted Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to have the ball in their hands but still need more shooting and defense. The franchise had interest in multiple players, including Klay Thompson, before landing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a three-year $66 million contract.

The Magic are sitting seventh in the East, but just three games out of fourth as they get healthy. Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs have missed time this season. Orlando could quickly become a feared playoff opponent behind their stout defense. KCP has struggled to make shots, but has played in 45 of the team’s first 47 games and has helped the franchise sit third in defensive rating. The Magic have suffered through a rough recent stretch, but it could be worse.

Klay has struggled on the Mavericks. He is no longer a defensive stopper and has had issues consistently sinking shots. Thompson has been taken out of their closing lineups, and the Magic have to be relieved they did not land him.

Magic missing on Klay Thompson in free agency was a blessing in disguise

Orlando sits 30th or last in the NBA in 3-pointers made and percentage. They desperately need a sharpshooter to round out their roster, but Klay was not their answer. He averages 13.4 points in 27.7 minutes per game this season for the Mavericks, his worst marks since his rookie season in 2012. Thompson is still shooting 38.3 percent from three, but that does not mention his biggest issue.

Klay struggles to guard on the ball as he approaches his 35th birthday in February. Dallas desperately needs perimeter defense, which has forced head coach Jason Kidd to go away from the future Hall of Famer in his closing lineup.

Thompson signed a three-year $50 million deal with the Mavericks as part of a sign-and-trade. He was not taking that to come to the Magic. Orlando would have given him the contract they handed out to KCP and would be paying even more for his declining production.

Orlando is built around their lights-out defense. Adding Thompson would have left head coach Jamahl Mosley and his staff scrambling for solutions. The Magic have better defensive personnel than the Mavs, but Klay’s age and miles are adding up.

He is likely best in a lesser role where he can just knock down open looks and help his team chase a championship. Orlando does not have the number three defensive rating with Thompson playing hefty minutes on the wing.

The Orlando Magic believe they can make a deep playoff run if healthy. Banchero and Wagner are back after missing extended stretches with oblique injuries. Now is the time to make a push. They need everyone to step up and must add some needed shooting before the deadline. The Magic certainly do not regret missing out on Klay Thompson, but more help is necessary to achieve their goals. Stay tuned to see if the front office goes against their norm and adds before the deadline.