Magic are learning a hard lesson about roster building

The Magic handled their rebuild well. They were patient with the players they drafted, gave them a chance to develop, and established an identity and culture for their players to thrive in. Particularly, the 2023-24 season proved that. Paolo Banchero was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, Jalen Suggs earned a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team, and the Magic went to the playoffs seemingly ahead of schedule.

When the Magic made the playoffs, they officially concluded the part of the team’s development that was purely about rebuilding. The players proved they could win and compete even when they were outmatched by pushing the more veteran Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games.

That was something the Magic wanted to build and improve on this season. Things have not gone according to plan, mostly because of injuries, and the Magic are learning a tough lesson about roster building.

Growth in the NBA is not linear

If everything had gone according to plan, the Magic would currently be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, occupying a top-four seed and preparing for another playoff appearance. Instead, the Magic have a 26-28 record and currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, just slightly ahead of the Atlanta Hawks.

Injuries derailed the Magic’s season, as Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, among others, have all missed significant time. Due to their absences, the team could not yet build on the momentum from last season and continue to improve. The organization also did not get a real chance to see what the team looks like when healthy.

Banchero and Wagner both were not named All-Stars and have not always looked their best since returning from their injuries—as is to be expected. Few players can miss an extended period of time with a tricky injury and then return as if nothing happened, especially if they carry as many responsibilities as Wagner and Banchero do.

Nevertheless, the Magic opted not to make a move at the trade deadline, continuing to rely on their young talent and hoping that they have enough to still turn things around. Led by Franz Wagner’s 33 points and Banchero’s game-winning shot, the Magic just secured a much-needed win over the San Antonio Spurs and may be able to string together a couple of victories to help with the playoff chase. The Magic are not in the position they would like to be in right now, but the season is far from over, and another playoff appearance is still within reach.

It may be disappointing to see the Magic battling for a playoff spot rather than exceeding last season’s success, but that is part of development in the NBA. Growth is not linear, and sometimes teams take steps back, especially if some of their biggest issues cannot be addressed right away. The Magic are learning that this season.

Maybe this offseason, the Magic will stop relying solely on internal improvements and make significant additions to the roster. Adding players to help with the scoring and playmaking responsibilities seems like the easiest way to help the core improve further while also giving the team a chance to compete.