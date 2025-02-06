Magic flush golden opportunity to improve their roster with predictable decision

Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic have a bright future. No one is denying that, even after the team’s recent struggles and fall in the standings. Nevertheless, this Magic roster is not ready to contend yet. They struggle too much offensively.

The Magic average the fewest points per game in the entire NBA, rank last in 3-point percentage, and currently have the second-worst offensive rating out of all thirty teams. That is not good enough for a team looking to compete in the playoffs, no matter how strong the defense is.

If the Magic want to reach their true potential, they have to get Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner some help offensively. Lately, it has seemed that the Magic would need an offensive boost just to reach their goal of securing a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference by the end of the regular season. After all, the Magic won only four of their last fifteen games despite Wagner and Banchero being back on the court.

Nevertheless, the Magic did not make a move to improve the roster before the trade deadline. The team will have to continue working with what it has. While there could be several reasons why the Magic did not make a move, it is not entirely surprising.

Magic missed out on an opportunity, but it is not much of a surprise

The Magic are not known for their involvement in blockbuster in-season trades. Since starting their rebuild in 2021, the Magic have been incredibly patient and trusted in the process and development of young players. Most of their key players were drafted by the team.

Considering the Magic’s track record, it is not very surprising that they did not make a move at the trade deadline. Maybe they tried, and the right deal was just not available. Maybe they feel more comfortable waiting until the offseason to make any major changes to the roster.

Whatever the reason, the Magic missed out on an opportunity to improve the roster around their two stars as well as the team’s playoff chances. The Magic are not far behind the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, who are currently sitting in sixth and fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but the margin between the Magic and the other top teams in the conference is starting to grow. Unless the Magic figure things out quickly, they may not finish the season in a favorable position for the playoffs. No matter where in the Eastern Conference the Magic finish the season, their lack of offense will hurt them and winning a series will be challenging.

There is still hope, though. The Magic just ended a losing streak with a much-needed win over the Sacramento Kings. Hopefully, the Magic can find their rhythm now and string together a couple of wins, even without an offensive boost. If Banchero and Wagner are playing well, that is always a possibility.