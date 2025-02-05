Pressure rises for Magic to finally address massive issue damaging playoff hopes

The Magic have been incredibly patient with their rebuild, and it has already paid off. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner developed into All-Star-level players, Jalen Suggs is one of the best defensive guards in the league, Anthony Black looks much improved compared to his rookie season, and Tristan da Silva came out of the draft ready to contribute. With such a talented group of young players, the Magic are set up well for the future.

Despite the youth of their most important players, the Magic want more than just a bright future, though. They want to win right now and get their core all the playoff experience possible while they build a contender around them.

Making the playoffs last season was a huge success and something the Magic wanted to build on. Then, injuries hit and just did not stop coming. The injuries to the Wagner brothers, Banchero, and Suggs hurt the most.

Even with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner back on the court, the Magic are struggling immensely. In their last ten games, they have only been able to get one win. The Magic are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and far from their goal of securing homecourt advantage in the playoffs. The problem is the Magic’s offense.

Recent struggles increase the pressure on the Magic to make a move

Offense is not this team’s strong suit—that’s no secret—but it has been especially bad lately. Over the last ten games, the Magic had the worst offensive rating in the league. Even the Washington Wizards, who have only won eight games, were not as bad offensively as the Magic over that stretch.

The Magic also average the fewest points per game for the season with 103.6. Recently, they have been struggling to even hit the 100-point mark in most games. A good defense can save a lot of games, but it has not been enough lately and won’t be enough to propel the Magic toward their goals either.

Unless the Magic find a way to sort out the offense, making the playoffs and winning a series will be tough this season.

Since making the playoffs in 2024, the biggest move the Magic have made was signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They opted to not make any significant trades and instead kept their roster pretty much intact. It is time to change that.

Simply getting healthy and finding a rhythm does not seem like enough to save the Magic’s offense anymore. It is time for the Magic to make a move and bring some offensive help to Orlando.