Magic unofficially end Paul George rumors with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signing
By Tyler Watts
The Orlando Magic made a massive splash by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Nuggets on June 30. Shams Charania reported the two sides agreed to a three-year contract worth $66 million. KCP will have a player option in year three and gets a substantial raise to join the young Magic.
This was exactly the type of move Orlando needed to make. Caldwell-Pope is a winning player who spaces the floor, plays stout defense, and is comfortable in his role. He will knock down open looks and form an elite defensive backcourt with Jalen Suggs in Orlando.
The Magic entered the offseason with significant cap space and aspirations of making marquee signings. They did just that on the opening night of free ageny, but signing KCP closed the door on Orlando landing the top target on the board.
The Magic are out on Paul George after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Orlando was eyeing multiple targets, but had just $52 million in cap space entering free agency. Signing Caldwell-Pope to an average of $22 million per year eliminates them from offering Paul George a max contract. The Magic are not done, but are out of the PG-13 sweepstakes.
Orlando still has significant cap space and wants to add another marquee name. They have been linked to several players and could get another starting-caliber player on their roster. Isaiah Hartenstein would be a fantastic addition, but the Magic have plenty of competition for signing the best center available.
Paul George is still available and will land a massive contract. It won't be in Orlando, but the Magic got a fantastic fit for their roster in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
KCP gives the Orlando Magic some much needed shooting and perimeter defense. He has two championship rings and plans to help the franchise take the next step. The Magic made the playoffs in 2024 and want to be serious contenders in 2025. Caldwell-Pope won his second ring in 2023 and could be the piece that pushes Orlando to a deep playoff run with Paolo Banchero leading the way.
Signing KCP means the Magic are comfortable with Banchero and Franz Wagner as their primary ball-handlers. Their two young talents still have room to grow and could take steps forward on the ball next season. Caldwell-Pope will knock down the open looks and defend any assignment. It should allow Orlando to maximize their young players and keep building.
The future is bright, and Magic fans should be excited. The best is still yet to come, so stay tuned.