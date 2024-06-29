5 Moves the Orlando Magic should make after the 2024 NBA Draft
By Tyler Watts
The Orlando Magic want to take the next step. They returned to the playoffs in 2024, but have an ascending superstar in Paolo Banchero. Orlando wants to build a serious contender around him but needs roster upgrades to make that a reality.
The Magic drafted Tristan da Silva with the 18th overall pick in 2024. It was a bit of a gamble, but the 23-year-old should be ready to play quickly. Orlando needs depth and more talent to round out their depth chart.
There is no time to waste. Free agency begins on Sunday evening, and players will be changing teams rapidly. The Magic should focus on making these moves, including letting some of their current players leave to improve their roster.
5. Say goodbye to Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, and Joe Ingles
Fultz and Harris are unrestricted free agents, so the move is declining Ingles's $11 million team option for the 2024-25 season. It allows Orlando to create some additional cap space and puts them at 11 contracts with da Silva. The Magic have the space and flexibility to add pieces that better fit their roster.
Letting Fultz, Harris, and Ingles go creates a massive need for a guard/wing. The Magic hope Anthony Black and Jett Howard are ready for nightly roles, but Orlando must add pieces.
Orlando wants to sign a marquee free agent, but this cannot be the only thing. The Magic must build out their roster. They have cap space and the full mid-level exception at their disposal. Spending around the NBA will be limited, so Orlando could convince multiple free agents to join their franchise.
They must focus on their current roster too. The Magic have two key young pieces up for extensions and the franchise must keep from overpaying them.