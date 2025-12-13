Orlando Magic and New York Knicks are far too familiar foes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Desmond Bane still believes he made the right basketball play.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's game at Madison Square Garden, Desmond Bane was following a fast break when Anthony Black forced a miss. Bane was able to corral the rebound with both feet inbounds.

Whether it was because he was not aware of where he was on the court or not, Bane felt like he was falling out of bounds. So he did the best he could, trying to throw the ball off of OG Anunoby out of bounds to retain possession.

On review, Bane had to admit he threw it a lot harder than he anticipated -- some of his friends suggested he try out for spring training. There seemed to be no ill intent or had feelings.

Still, Bane's play was the talk of the league. It was used, at least partially, as a symbol of how the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks have seen each other a bit too much in the season's first six weeks.

Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal matchup will be the fourth time the two teams have seen each other since Nov. 12. Each game has been intense in its own way.

"I think that it is two good basketball teams," Desmond Bane said after practice on Friday. "Two teams that are trying to do something big in the Eastern Conference. I think any time you have a team that is standing in the way of what you are trying to do, there should be a little something extra on the line."

Now the two teams face each other with that familiarity and a spot in the NBA Cup Final on the line. The stakes have not been higher to conclude this season series and perhaps preview a potential playoff series in the spring.

This is indeed a big game. Everyone feels it.

How the first three went

It is pretty astounding how similar all three meetings went between the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.

Even with Paolo Banchero leaving in the second quarter with a strained groin, the Magic bullied the Knicks in the first meeting to a 124-107 victory on Nov. 12. Orlando's defense was dialed in for the first game after Desmond Bane's huge shot seemed to reignite the Magic. Desmond Bane had 22 and Franz Wagner had 28 to lead the Magic.

A week later, the Knicks came to Orlando to try to get revenge, only to meet a similar result. The Knicks were more intent on being physical in the first half of the game, but the Magic put on a 24-9 run to open the fourth quarter and slam the door shut in a 133-121 victory.

New York finally got one back Sunday when the team defeated Orlando 106-100. Franz Wagner's injury in the first quarter played a role in how the team played. But the Knicks were the more aggressive team and took a comfortable lead as the Magic struggled to shoot.

In all, the Knicks have posted a 112.1 offensive rating and 119.8 defensive rating. The Magic's physicality and defense have won the day in this series.

"They are really physical," Jalen Brunson said after practice Friday. "That's what Coach [Mosley] prides himself on. The way that they have been able to do it makes them very successful. There's a lot of ways you combat it. Obviously with physicality. But I would move it, with space and transition, getting stops and running. I think no matter what, they are going to play their solid basketball. We have to play ours and do it to the best of our abilities."

Brunson has still gotten his, averaging 31.3 points per game and 8.7 assists per game but a -9.8 +/- per game. The Magic have done well to wear him down and lokc out others.

That is among the many reasons this should be a fascinating rematch. It feels like it will not be the last time these two teams face each other.

Preview for down the road?

The Orlando Magic and New York Knicks have not really faced each other at full strength.

Karl-Anthony Towns missed the game last week and Franz Wagner got hurt during that game. Paolo Banchero missed the second game and was hurt in the first one. OG Anunoby missed the second game.

There will obviously be key absences for Saturday's game too. Wagner is out. The Knicks will miss key reserve Miles McBride, along with Landry Shamet, who separated his shoulder in the game in Orlando.

There is a healthy amount of respect between the two teams. They know they are both among the best teams in the Eastern Conference. They expect to see each other down the road, even though their season series will end Saturday in Las Vegas.

New York at 17-7 is second in the East. Orlando at 15-10 is fourth in the East. Both teams are starting to meet their preseason expectations.

These are two teams who have found their groove and identity leading into the NBA Cup. They expect to keep improving as they set their sights on the Playoffs.

"When you have teams like us that, for us, we are on a good path right now of growth and where we want to be as a team, and Orlando has been on the same track as well and they have done an amazing job this year with a great coaching staff and great coach, showing the league and the fans what they could do," Towns said after practice Friday. "We played them multiple times. We've had great games each time. We are going to step in [Saturday] and be the best version of ourselves and give ourselves the best chance to win."

Quite simply, it is hard to pick a winner in Saturday's game for that reason. Both teams are so good that it should come down to who plays the best -- who makes the key shots, steals the extra possission on an offensive rebound or turnovers. That is how big games are supposed to be decided.

The Magic and Knicks know they are likely to see each other down the road.

This game does not have the level of detail you would see during the Playoffs. But both team sknow each other very well. They have both frustrated each other throughout the season.

It should make for an exciting game with some major stakes to play for.