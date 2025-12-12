Orlando Magic don't mind playing the villain

At the end of the Orlando Magic's NBA Cup quarterfinal win over the Miami Heat, there should have been the usual pleasantries after the game. Players typically shake hands and wish each other well before retreating to their locker rooms and moving onto the next phase of their journey. There is usually nothing to report.

But the Magic and the Heat are quickly becoming rivals.

There were not so many pleasantries exchanged near midcourt, but a reminder. The Magic had defeated the Heat three times.

When Bane was asked about the mini dustup that occurred after Tuesday's game, Bane smiled and sheepishly told reporters they would have to investigate what was said themselves.

Bane has been unafraid to stir the pot. That is not something that has been exclusive to his time in Orlando. He has always been a player who will not back down from other players.

But, perhaps being on a team full of aggressive, physical defenders has turned up the volume a bit. Orlando is not exactly trying to be the villains in the league.

The Magic are gaining a reputation as a team that will not back down. And will keep talking after wins. They have had several incidents that annoyed opposing teams. They do not seem set to stop any time soon.

Embracing their villain side

The Orlando Magic are a young, brash team that does not back down from anybody and plays a physical style that tends to bother and annoy opponents.

The Magic have built a unique style of play. Teams have to prepare to face Orlando mentally as much as anything because they know they are in for a battle. That has helped feed the team's ultimate success.

The Boston Celtics complained about the physicality throughout their five-game Playoff series last year. And that was without Jalen Suggs on the floor chasing offensive players around.

It may annoy other teams, but the Magic have embraced this "villain side" of themselves to climb the standings. It is only now that the rest of the league and the national audience are being introduced to them in this way.

"I don't think we're villains," Jalen Suggs said after practice Thursday. "We're not taking on any of that standpoint. It's just part of the game. The game is emotional, it is physical. I think to be elite, you have to embrace those sides as well. Obviously, maybe our moments have been a little louder than others. That's why I love us. By any means, we're going out there and fighting and enjoying each other's presence, right, wrong or indifferent."

While Bane has had the highest profile incidents, Suggs might be the irritant-in-chief for this team. He is ultimately the "head of the snake" on defense, as coach Jamahl Mosley likes to describe him. His defensive intensity and on-ball pressure set the tone for his team.

It is easy to describe Suggs' play as somewhat maniacal. He is unrelenting on defense at the point of attck. And he can annoy and wear down opposing players with his constant chirping.

He sees this intensity and the way the Magic can get under opponent's skin as the team trying to gain a mental edge. It is the Magic bringing an intensity that other teams must match.

On a national stage

Orlando Magic fans have long known how chaotic and over-the-top the team can be at times with their defensive intensity and some of the chirping and talking.

The Magic are starting to gain more national attention as they have become more prominent this season and advanced deeper into the NBA Playoffs. Some of their antics are getting more of a spotlight.

Especially with the Orlando Magic getting a rematch with the New York Knicks when Desmond Bane was given a technical foul and fined for chucking the ball at OG Anunoby when he was trying to save the ball from going out of bounds.

It was not the first time Bane was accused of batting the ball directly at a player. And it was not the first time the Magic found themselves in a physical incident. That is part and parcel of who they are and why they must embrace that things like this will happen, using it to get energy in the right way.

The focus for the Magic is not on making a name for themselves on a national stage or trying to show out on national TV. It is about playing their style of basketball. Let anyone else think of the magic what they will.

"Our guys are so focused in on getting better every day and our process of the way of doing things that what others' opinions are of us, they are there, but I think we try to continue to focus on what we can control," Jamahl Mosley said after practice Thursday. "What we can control is how we step onto that floor every single night. Some people will like it, some people won't. Our ability to focus on us and our porcess of getting better every day that's the one thing our guys are going to stay true to."

The Magic have undoubtedly improved. Bane's addition has not only added an edge to the team but helped improve their offense and elevated the team.

The Magic are right where they expected to be, fighting for one of the top seeds in the East.

Attention comes with that. Orlando had 14 national TV games this season. They are currently 4-1 in those games, winning their last four after the embarrassing defeat to the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the season.

Yet, the Magic still feel like underdogs. And that might feed their physicality and intensity as much as anything. The team is following its own process and its own identity. Orlando is not apologizing for the way it plays.

It is simply the national audience catching up to who this team and forming its opinion on this group.

"Obvioulsy you would love for the acknowledgement and the appreciation for what you do especially from people who are fans of the game," Suggs said after practice Thursday. "For the most part, we are worried about the opinions of what goes on in the locker and what goes on in the building. That will come with time."

Orlando has a reputation. Some people may like the way they play, others might find it annoying. But you only get that resepect and opinion if you are good enough to earn it.