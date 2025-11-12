Orlando Magic need marquee game to put all the pieces together

Franz Wagner was crashing for an offensive rebound early in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers when he appeared to get hit in the face.

The Orlando Magic forward stayed on the court a bit as play continued, leaving and running directly to the locker room at the next stoppage of play.

Wagner returned to the bench a few minutes later with a noticeable cut along the bridge of his nose.

That cut has turned into a nice purply, bulbous bruise. A cut so bad that it apparently fractured part of his nose and will require Wagner to wear a mask to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.

It would not be a nationally televised game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden without a show. Wagner may as well play the Phantom of the Opera.

"I told him he looks savage with the mask," Paolo Banchero said after shootaround on Wednesday. "It's unfortunate he has the injury. Franz is a warrior. He's not going to sit for nothing. He's going to throw that mask on and be ready to play."

Nobody knew he was before the mask, as Bane (the Batman character, not Desmond) said.

Wagner is not thrilled about wearing the mask. Few players are about donning the mask. It is uncomfortable and takes some getting used to.

Wagner said he anticipates he should only have to wear it for a few games. It does not appear the injury is that serious. And Wagner often plays through just about anything. It takes a lot to keep him out of the game.

And this one Wednesday is a big one as the Magic try to keep building momentum after starting off the season so slowly.

A measuring stick game

It was always going to be the case that the three early-season matchups with the New York Knicks would be measuring stick games (Orlando completes its three-game set with New York by early December). The two teams were considered among the favorites in the East with the Knicks the more established team and the Magic the up-and-coming team.

They have gotten off to different starts to their seasons. The Knicks have raced out of the gates at 7-3, and 7-0 at home. The Magic stumbled to a 1-4 start but have won four of their past six games.

A marquee win on national TV would be a clearer sign of the team's progress.

"It would be huge to get a win here," Paolo Banchero said after shootaround on Wednesday. "They are very good at home. They are a good team in general. It's not going to be easy. It's going to be a hell of a challenge. But it's nothing we can't do. Just come in with that aggressor mindset and imposing our will and playing the way we play and making them adjust."

The Knicks are fourth in the league with a net rating of +9.5 points per 100 possessions. They are third in offensive rating at 121.6 points per 100 possessions and seventh in defensive rating at 112.0 points allowed per 100 possessions.

The Knicks have shooters at every position and more depth. Jalen Brunson has been stellar to start the season. Everything is clicking for them under coach Mike Brown.

The Magic have been slow out of the gates.

Overall, the team is playing like a .500 team with a +0.0 net rating. Orlando is 15th in defensive rating at 114.2 points allowed per 100 possessions and 19th with a 114.1 offensive rating. The Magic have not gotten themselves together.

To beat the Knicks, they know their defense needs to be sharp.

"I think just working on our defense," Franz Wagner said after shootaround on Wednesday. "They move the ball really well and shoot a lot of threes. Make sure we protect the paint first and then contest all of their threes. I think offensively, just keep moving the ball and find a rhythm offensively. The last couple of games, I thought we did a good job of that. Hopefully, we can continue doing that."

The Magic have taken some steps forward.

In the six games since their poor showing against the Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic are 4-2. Their 110.5 defensive rating is eighth in the league among all teams' last six games.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Magic's offense is sitting at 118.3 points per 100 possessions, good for 10th in the league.

Those six games include the blowout wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, and the 17 3-pointers the Orlando Magic made against the Boston Celtics in Friday's win. But it is progress nonetheless.

Orlando will take whatever wins the team can get right now.

A big test

That is also what makes this game a test.

The Orlando Magic's offense and defense largely held up in the win over the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that was above .500 when they rolled into the Kia Center on Monday. But they are not the New York Knicks.

If the Magic can beat the Knicks, it would be the kind of confirmation of process that could propel the team.

Even against a tough opponent, the Magic know that their fortunes start with how they choose to play.

"Just coming out and being the aggressors," Banchero said after Wednesday's shootaround. "Playing here, if you let them play their game, it's easy for them to get the crowd going and get on a run. We want to be the aggressors and impose our will on both sides of the ball. I think taking care of the ball will be important. And also limiting their easy looks on offense and not giving them clean looks at the three or at the rim."

The Knicks will challenge the Magic in several areas. Their rebounding especially will be a big factor in this game. But Orlando has always believe it is good enough to compete and win these kinds of games.

That is something they have not done well in the past few games. Beating the best teams is still a challenge for this young group.

Wagner is fighting through the injury to ensure the Magic have their best chance to win this one. They are expecting a big performance.

"Whenever guys get hurt, playing with injuries, they usually play a lot better," Wendell Carter said after shootaround Wednesday. "I'm expecting Franz to have one of those legendary Franz games, for sure. It looks good on him, though."