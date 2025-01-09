Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Jan. 9, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

How To Watch: NBATV, FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando), FanDuel Sports Network North (Minnesota), NBA League Pass

NBATV, FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando), FanDuel Sports Network North (Minnesota), NBA League Pass STREAM MAGIC-TIMBERWOLVES ON FUBO TV

How to Listen: 104.5 The Beat (Orlando), Wolves App (Minnesota), iHeart Radio (Minnesota), NBA Audio League Pass, SiriusXM Channel 213 (Magic)

104.5 The Beat (Orlando), Wolves App (Minnesota), iHeart Radio (Minnesota), NBA Audio League Pass, SiriusXM Channel 213 (Magic) FOLLOW LIVE: @OMAGICDAILY

Tickets: $15-$347+ on StubHub

$15-$347+ on StubHub Season Series: Tonight in Orlando; March 14 in Minneapolis

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Minnesota Orlando 97.7 Pace 97.0 110.9 Off. Rtg. 108.6 109.7 Def. Rtg. 106.3 54.6 eFG% 51.4 28.5 O.Reb.% 30.3 16.2 TO% 15.6 23.1 FTR 26.6

3. Attack the paint

At this point, we all know the Orlando Magic are not a good 3-point shooting team. They rank last in the league and are currently shooting the worst 3-point field goal percentage as a team in the league for the last decade.

It makes sense then that the Magic's main offensive strategy is typically to attack the paint and get to the foul line. Both are things Paolo Banchero is adept at. This year, Banchero is taking 50 of his 97 total field goals in the paint and 36 in the restricted area. On top of that, he is averaging 11.8 free throw attempts per game.

To say the least, this is one of the aspects of Banchero's game the Magic have missed the most. Orlando is 19th in the league with 46.8 points in the paint per game (they were eighth with 51.8 per game last year) and they have slipped to seventh in free throw rate with Banchero out such a significant time.

Attacking the paint will be vital in this game. Especially coming off a game against the Utah Jazz when they were hesitant to attack the paint and challenge Walker Kessler. Rudy Gobert is arguably a tougher challenge than Walker Kessler.

Orlando needs paint point and how the team attacks the paint will be a huge factor in the team's success whether Banchero plays or not.

2. How Wendell got his groove back

Wendell Carter has been maligned all season.

After signing an extension in the offseason following a difficult 2023 season, he has struggled to regain his footing. An early season bout with plantar fasciitis did not dispel the concerns about his injury history. Then his struggles from three made him less valuable than Goga Bitadze. It would appear he has lost his starting job.

The focus should be on Wendell Carter improving and trying to settle into the role left vacant by Moe Wagner, who underwent successful surgery to repair his torn left ACL on Wednesday. Statistically, at least, Carter is starting to find his groove again.

Carter is averaging 13.6 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game in his last five games. He is shooting 55.8 percent from the floor. He is still struggling from three, but getting back his mid-range and paint scoring is a big step for Carter.

Monday's win over the New York Knicks was a big step too. Carter scored a season-high 19 points including hitting all three of his 3-pointers. It was a big game for him and the team.

Carter is finding his role again and stepping up for the team.

1. Ant-Man vs. KCP

Anthony Edwards has been on a tear this year, averaging 25.8 points per game but greatly increasing his 3-point volume to 10.0 attempts per game. He is still shooting 42.9 percent from three. Everything with the Minnesota Timberwolves starts with Edwards.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knows that well. He got the assignment on him during the Denver Nuggets' second-round series loss last year. Edwards averaged 27.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from three in the seven-game series.

According to NBA.com's tracking stats, Edwards averaged 8.6 points per game with Caldwell-Pope as his primary defender during that series. He shot 23 for 46 and 7 for 16 from three with Caldwell-Pope as his defender.

The narrative coming out of that series was that Caldwell-Pope had lost a step and struggled to contain Edwards in the series. That may have been overblown, but it is a point of redemption as the Orlando Magic head into this game.

Caldwell-Pope has been everything the Magic could have asked from him defensively and more and his ability to slow down Edwards will be a major factor in this game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Rob Dillingham - OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

Terrence Shannon Jr. - OUT (G-League On Assignment)

Tristen Newton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Jesse Edwards - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - QUESTIONABLE (Return to Competition Conditioning)

Franz Wagner - OUT (Torn Right Oblique)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Low Back Strain)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Torn Left ACL)

Gary Harris - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Minnesota Orlando Donte DiVincenzo PG Anthony Black Anthony Edwards SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jaden McDaniels SF Caleb Houstan Julius Randle PF Tristan da Silva Rudy Gobert C Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Prediction

Our Record: 24-14/17-21 ATS

The result of this game may or may not depend on whether Paolo Banchero makes his return. The spiritual and emotional lift of getting Banchero back into the lineup will be a big one for this team that already feeds off the energy of the Kia Center crowd. Banchero's presence will be a big one.

For now, Shams Charania of ESPN reports that Banchero is expected to play in only one of the two games of the back-to-back with the most likely return date in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. A league source told Orlando Magic Daily that Banchero's return will have the back-to-back in mind.

The Magic might have to wait a little longer.

That does not mean this game is a throwaway. The Magic have consistently shown they will compete and give themselves a chance to win. They still defend at a high level. The lessons they learned from their loss to the Utah Jazz may help them attack the basket better.

But this game comes down to their ability to contain Anthony Edwards and put consistent pressure on Minnesota's defense. With Gobert hunting shots and no consistent attackers, it could be another slow offensive game for Orlando. That might be the case even if Banchero were playing with him trying to get his game legs back under him.

Minnesota plays up and down to their competition right now. Edwards is the only consistent offensive force on the team. And Orlando appears to be catching Minnesota on an upswing for now.