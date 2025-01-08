"The wait is almost over" as Paolo Banchero returns to practice

Late Tuesday afternoon, Paolo Banchero put his tongue firmly in his cheek when he posted a look at how his season has been going so far.

Of course, Banchero has played only five games this year before tearing his right oblique. Most of Banchero's highlights have been of his sideline attire (I am personally a fan of the Steve Largent Seattle Seahawks jersey he wore).

Then tagged at the end was a firm message: "The wait is almost over."

Shams Charania of ESPN confirmed that the wait is indeed almost over, reporting Banchero is expected to return in one of the Magic's two back-to-back games Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves or Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

A league source confirmed to Orlando Magic Daily he would be upgraded to QUESTIONABLE before Thursday's game and his availability for the first night of the back-to-back would be determined by how he responded to practicing Wednesday.

Coach Jamahl Mosley said Paolo Banchero went through a full practice for seemingly the first time. It was a light practice with little contact. But it was still an important step to have Banchero back playing with the team without any restrictions.

To sum it up: Banchero's wait is indeed almost over and his return is more than imminent now. The last step is for him to play.

"Just the energy, one, that he brings to this group," coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice Wednesday. "The confidence that he gives this group as well. Just him being on the floor. The spacing changes in so many ways. His basketball feel and his read for situations, I think it's just good to have him on the floor. The more we can start piecing guys back together is what we're looking forward to."

This is something everyone has been looking forward to for some time. Banchero has been slowly ramping up his workouts and his regimen as his return drew nearer. It was clear it gave the team some energy.

Why wouldn't it?

Banchero averaged 29.0 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game and 5.6 assists per game in the five games before his injury. That included the 50-point effort against the Indiana Pacers. He was on track for not just another All-Star appearance (he is fourth in Eastern Conference All-Star forward voting nonetheless) but for a possible All-NBA team appearance.

That is something the Magic are missing. He is someone who can change the game.

One step at a time

Of course, everything comes one step at a time.

Jamahl Mosley said there will be a transition period in Paolo Banchero's return. It would be hard to expect him not to go through any bumps in the road as he returns. He is still returning to a full NBA schedule—and the Magic have some tricky opponents ahead on the schedule including a West Coast trip at the end of the month.

It will likely take some time for Banchero to ramp up to full intensity and be the All-Star everyone knows he can be. But just his presence will help suck some attention and free up an offense that has been stuck since all the injuries hit this team.

"Paolo is going to have to fit in with us," Kentavious Caldwell-Pope joked after practice Wednesday. "As a unit now, we're starting to click a little bit to get into a rhythm. I was joking, he is going to have to fit in our starting lineup. Just having him back means a lot to us. It's going to be hard finding spacing and include him back in, but I think we're ready for him to come back and just to see him before All-Star Break."

More seriously, Caldwell-Pope said it was a big relief to have him healthy and knowing he is ready to go. There is a level of excitement that he is nearing his return.

Caldwell-Pope said he is eager to see Banchero back for the wide-open shots he can create. Undoubtedly Banchero will have a major impact on how the offense operates.

The Magic averaged 25.6 3-point attempts per game where the closest defender was six or more feet away in the games Banchero played. They averaged 19.4 attempts per game since Banchero’s injury.

Orlando averaged 32.2 catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts per game with Banchero in the lineup according to data from Second Spectrum (third in the league and making 36.6 percent). The team averaged 26.7 attempts per game at 31.2 percent shooting since Banchero’s injury.

That is just a hint of the impact Banchero could bring. He will have knock-on effects throughout the roster jsut from his presence, let alone when he is fully integrated back into the group.

That might be putting the cart before the horse too. The Magic still must let him find his feet again and regain his rhythm. But everyone feels the impact Banchero can make.

"It makes us so much more dangerous," Goga Bitadze said after practice Wednesday. "He's unstoppable. He's so naturally physically gifted. When you add all the other basketball stuff, he's unguardable. All we have to work is when he gets double-teamed, where do we go in that space because we know nobody is stopping him one on one. To have him back is huge and is extra confidence and an energy boost."

Return of the 'aura'

Jamahl Mosley said the energy in the building was good with the news that Paolo Banchero was back on the floor. It also helped the team got a pre-practice phone call from Moe Wagner and helped that Jalen Suggs was back in the practice facility (although he did not participate in practice). Bitadze said for one of the team's key players to be back and be healthy was an indescribable feeling.

There is definitely a renewed energy and spirit within the building for his impending return. Banchero brings an "aura" to the team, Bitadze said.

Mosley said Banchero though just wants to be back. He does not want the fanfare of a glorious return. He wants to continue communicating as he has done from the sideline while he is out while adding his participation on the court.

He is anxious to return.

"I think for anyone being out for a long period of time, you are anxious to get back on the court," Mosley said after practice Wednesday. "At some point, you just want to play. You can see that, you can sense that. But he does such a good job of his demeanor never changes because he understands exactly how his demeanor, his approach and his body language does to this team. He is going about it all in the right way."

That wait is almost over. Everyone is counting the hours and not the days. Banchero has taken the last critical step before getting the clearance to return.