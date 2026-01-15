Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies (Jan. 15, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: Amazon Prime (National); FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando)

Amazon Prime (National); FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando) STREAM MAGIC-GRIZZLIES ON FUBO TV

How to Listen: WYGM 96.9 FM (Orlando); 740AM (Orlando); 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (Memphis); 680AM Sports Radio (Memphis); Sirius XM Channel 86 (Magic); NBA Audio League Pass (National)

WYGM 96.9 FM (Orlando); 740AM (Orlando); 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (Memphis); 680AM Sports Radio (Memphis); Sirius XM Channel 86 (Magic); NBA Audio League Pass (National) FOLLOW LIVE: @OMAGICDAILY

Tickets: $274-$877+ on StubHub

$274-$877+ on StubHub Season Series: Today in Berlin; Jan. 18 in London

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Memphis Orlando 101.5 Pace 100.7 112.6 Off. Rtg. 114.4 114.0 Def. Rtg. 113.4 52.6 eFG% 53.0 32.2 O.Reb.% 31.9 15.1 TO% 13.8 26.0 FTR 31.7

1. Franz Wagner's return

The big story for Thursday's game is Franz Wagner's return after a 16-game absence with a left high ankle sprain. Wagner was removed from the Magic's injury report and will be AVAILABLE to play for the first time since the injury on Dec. 7.

The Orlando Magic have held the boat steady without him, but that is about it. Orlando is 8-8 and has seen both its offensive rating and defensive rating drop into the bottom 10 in the league. The Magic have really struggled without him.

Wagner will help simply by giving the Magic another primary scorer and attacker. He is another downhill attacker that opponents have to worry about.

Wagner is averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting a career-high 49.0 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from three. He is shooting 40.0 percent on catch-and-shoot threes, according to Synergy Sports.

On top of that, he has been one of the Magic's best defenders. Ball-handlers score just 0.723 points per possession against him and 0.906 points per possession on isolations.

It has been another breakout year for Wagner. The Magic missed him dearly on both ends of the floor.

2. The turnover problem

Lately, the Orlando Magic have been uncharacteristically careless with the ball for a team that ranks sixth in the league in turnover rate.

But one of the bigger issues for the Magic and their offense has been their inability to get turnovers and get out in transition more consistently.

Last year, Orlando was second in the league, forcing opponents to a 16.8 percent turnover rate. That gave the Magic 19.0 points off turnovers per game, sixth in the league. That was one of the few things the Magic did well offensively last year.

This year, Orlando is forcing only a 14.8 percent turnover rate, 11th in the league, and scoring 18.3 points off turnovers per game, 11th in the league. That is leaving a lot of points on the board, especially considering the Magic are so good in transition.

Getting the defense right and creating mistakes will be key Thursday. The Memphis Grizzlies are 19th in the league with a 15.1 percent turnover rate and 20th with 18.9 points off turnovers per game.

Finding a way to increase the pressure and get out in transition will be vital to the Magic's success and setting the whole team right.

3. No Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies were hopeful to get Ja Morant back from a sore calf for this game -- and may for Sunday's rematch in London. But he will miss his sixth straight game.

And there are at least a few suggestions that he could be good to play, but the Grizzlies are holding him out to prepare for the upcoming trade that seems inevitable.

The Grizzlies have struggled mightily with Morant on the floor this year.

They have only a -7.4 net rating and a paltry 107.5 offensive rating when Morant is on the floor. Morant has looked like a shell of himself this season. The flashy guard that ignited the league has really struggled to find his groove this season.

But even in the five previous games that Morant has missed, the Grizzlies are 2-3 with a 109.4 offensive rating. They have lived off their defense with Jaren Jackson Jr. as the anchor and plenty of energetic defenders around him.

It seems like the Grizzlies know it is time to restart.

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant - OUT (Right Calf Contusion)

Zach Edey - OUT (Left Ankle Stress Reaction)

Ty Jerome - OUT (Right Calf Strain)

Brandon Clarke - OUT (Right Calf Strain)

Scotty Pippen Jr. - OUT (Left Great Toe Surgery Recovery)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Right Knee MCL Contusion)

Collin Castleton - OUT (Left Thumb Fracture)

Projected Starting Lineups

Memphis Orlando Cam Spencer PG Anthony Black Jaylen Wells SG Desmond Bane Cedric Coward SF Franz Wagner Jaren Jackson Jr. PF Paolo Banchero Jock Landale C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

Our Record: 24-16/17-23 ATS

It is going to be really hard to pick against the Orlando Magic in this game. Every time Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner or Tristan da Silva touch the ball, there is probably going to be a wall of noise facing the Memphis Grizzlies. There is legitimate excitement for this homecoming game, even if both Franz and Moe Wagner are on a minute restriction coming back from injury.

It will be hard for the Magic not to be uplifted by that energy. Let alone the impact that Franz Wagner's return should bring to the team. It would not be shocking to see Orlando get a big jolt of energy and ride that to the end.

The Magic have had a few days now too to get themselves right on the practice court. That should lead to a better defensive effort. And considering how poor the Memphis Grizzlies can be on offense, even an average defensive game should give the Magic a leg up.

Nothing is guaranteed with this Orlando team. Memphis has a lot of players who just play so incredibly hard. The Grizzlies have good defensive bones. This is not a gimme for the Magic to crack their defense either.

But the energy will be behind the Magic in this one. And Orlando should finally break its streak and get its first win streak since Dec. 1.