Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers (March 21, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Lakers Orlando 99.3 Pace 100.2 117.1 Off. Rtg. 114.1 115.8 Def. Rtg. 113.2 57.2 eFG% 52.9 28.5 O.Reb.% 30.2 14.5 TO% 13.5 31.5 FTR 30.3

1. Luka Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers were at a pretty low point when they faced the Orlando Magic a little less than a month ago.

Luka Doncic had 22 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists in that game, but he shot only 8 for 24 from the floor and 2 for 10 from three. He was criticized for passing up a potential game-winning three-pointer in the final moments, sending a hot potato to LeBron James in the dying seconds.

The Lakers had a lot of soul-searching to do and had to figure themselves out.

Doncic was a big part of that. After the Los Angeles Lakers' loss at the buzzer to the Phoenix Suns that followed the defeat to the Orlando Magic, the Lakers have won 11 of 12 games and are on an eight-game win streak.

In those 11 games, Doncic is averaging 29.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game on 50.3/41.2/76.5 shooting splits. That includes a 51-point effort against the Chicago Bulls, a 40-point effort on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets and a 60-point effort Thursday against the Miami Heat.

Doncic has pushed his way back into the MVP conversation now. And so much of the Magic's defense will be focused on slowing him down.

The same strategy that worked -- Paolo Banchero putting initial size on him and switching Wendell Carter onto him -- probably will not be as successful. Doncic is going to do his thing.

2. Defensive revival

The Los Angeles Lakers' revival in the last 12 games has been the same as the Orlando Magic's 10-6 revival since the All-Star break. It is about improvement on defense.

The Lakers have a 111.3 defensive rating in the last 12 games. That is ninth in the league among all teams' last 12 games. A positive sign for them.

Their offense was always strong. They have far too many offensive weapons in LeBron James and Austin Reaves in addition to Luka Doncic to be bad on offense. It is simply hard to outscore every team in the NBA.

The Lakers finding some defense is a big factor for them.

Defense has been the biggest factor for the Magic all season. Despite the continued frustrations with this team's offense, Orlando is 16th in offensive rating.

The difference this season remains the inconsistency on defense, sitting at 12th for the season.

But since the All-Star break, Orlando is eighth in the league with a 110.7 defensive rating. Take out Thursday's horrible defensive showing against the Charlotte Hornets, and they are sixth at 109.4 points allowed per 100 possessions.

The Magic let things go defensively during this three-game losing streak. And the Magic's key to improving will start with getting their defense back. They will need to do something to slow down the Lakers' potent offense.

3. The Home/Road Split

It is no surprise that a team will play better at home.

The Orlando Magic are 21-12 at the Kia Center this season, posting a solid home record. Their best game on this three-game losing streak was their lone home game.

No player probably feels the bump from the home/road split quite like Jalen Suggs.

Suggs averages 15.7 points per game and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 36.8 percent from three in the team's home games. On the road, he averages only 11.4 points and 4.5 assists per game on 25.7 percent 3-point shooting.

Suggs' home/road splits have been pretty blatant all year. But it is no surprise. And other role players have similar splits.

Tristan da Silva averages 10.4 points per game at home compared to 8.5 points on the road. Even Desmond Bane shoots 41.5 percent from three at home compared to 36.9 percent on the road.

Orlando is happy to be back home for a couple of games.

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Austin Reaves - QUESTIONABLE (Left Hip Soreness)

Maxi Kleber - OUT (Lumbar Back Strain)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Wendell Carter - QUESTIONABLE (Left Rib Mild Contusion)

Anthony Black - OUT (Left Lateral Abdominal Strain)

Jonathan Isaac - OUT (Left Knee Strain)

Projected Starting Lineups

Lakers Orlando Marcus Smart PG Jalen Suggs Austin Reaves SG Desmond Bane Luka Doncic SF Tristan da Silva LeBron James PF Paolo Banchero Deandre Ayton C Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Prediction

Our Record: 42-27/31-38 ATS

The Orlando Magic hit a really difficult set of teams at a time when they were probably always going to struggle.

Facing the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers while they were all on long winning streaks, and the Orlando Magic were playing seven games in 11 days, was probably asking a lot. The fatigue, although not an excuse for two blowouts against the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets, is very clear.

It has felt like the Orlando Magic just need to survive until after Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers when the schedule gains a little bit more of a normal cadence.

Still, the Magic have to find a way. They have to find a way to scratch out wins or risk losing pace in a tightening Eastern Conference race. And I would expect Orlando will once again respond well to Thursday's loss and play with a little bit more energy at home.

Whether that will be enough to beat a Lakers team that is on a roll is a completely different question. Much like the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, the Orlando Magic can play well and still lose this game.

The Magic stole one from the Lakers in the end on the road. But this Lakers team is a powerhouse late in games. And they will be favored if this game is close. The Magic need to be dialed in and do their work early to steal another important win and sweep the Los Angeles teams.