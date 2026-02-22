Orlando Magic at LA Clippers (Feb. 22, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at LA Clippers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando LA Clippers 100.4 Pace 96.8 113.7 Off. Rtg. 115.3 113.4 Def. Rtg. 115.7 52.9 eFG% 55.5 30.2 O.Reb.% 28.7 13.7 TO% 15.5 30.1 FTR 29.9

1. Recovered Paolo?

Paolo Banchero has been a lightning rod for everyone, it seems, all year. Banchero has not had the season he hoped for, and the Magic will need to see him make some major improvements in his offseason.

Inevitably, a team will go only as far as their star player can take them -- see: some of Banchero's finishing struggles in overtime as he tried to carry the Orlando Magic past the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Banchero still has a lot of room to improve.

But Banchero's overall play has started to resemble the best version of himself.

Since Jan. 1, Banchero is averaging 23.1 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game and 5.2 assists per game. He is shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from three. Orlando has a -1.0 net rating with him on the floor, but -5.7 with a 105.7 offensive rating with him off the floor.

That is to say, Banchero is at least creating the statistical production the Magic expect now, even if there is still room to grow. He had two solid and impactful performances in the games against the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

Things are trending in the right direction again.

2. Kawhi in or out?

When the Orlando Magic faced the LA Clippers in Orlando in November, the Clippers were near rock bottom. They look disconnected and disjointed. James Harden did his thing. But nobody else seemed to know where to be or how to play together. They looked old and slow and the Magic blew them out.

Kawhi Leonard missed that game. And he has helped make the Clippers a completely different team.

Leonard is averaging a career-high 27.8 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting. The Clippers have a +4.1 net rating with Leonard on the court and -5.9 with him off the court for the season.

The Clippers have gone 21-8 since Dec. 20 with an overall net rating of +5.1 points per 100 possessions (117.7 offensive rating and 112.6 defensive rating). LA has a +11.1 net rating (121.6 offensive rating/110.4 defensive rating) with Leonard on the floor during that time and -5.1 net rating (108.5 offensive rating) with him off the floor.

It is safe to say the Clippers have found their groove. But a lot of this game may get to whether Leonard plays or not. He is QUESTIONABLE with left ankle soreness.

3. What's the pace?

Defensive teams tend to play a bit slower. They make teams play longer possessions and make every possession count.

That is what the Orlando Magic experienced in the loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. That is why every offensive rebound felt far more painful.

The game on Saturday was officially the lowest-paced game of the season at 90.2 possessions per 48 minutes. It is why every missed shot and every rebound felt big. There were just fewer opportunities to score and fewer possessions in the game.

The LA Clippers are also a low-possession team, ranking 28th in the league at 96.0 possessions per 48 minutes since turning their season around on Dec. 20. Some of that is certainly the James Harden effect.

Even though Orlando is not playing at the breakneck speed the team played at early in the season, the team still needs to get out in transition and score. The team still needs to play fast.

Orlando is 3-7 in its 10-lowest possession games this season. The Magic need to get out and run. they need to get transition points to feed their offense.

The Magic's defense has made some strides in the last few weeks. If the defense continues to lead, the Magic will continue to have a chance to win.

Orlando Magic at LA Clippers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Jalen Suggs - QUESTIONABLE (Back Spasms)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alex Morales - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Soreness)

Darius Garland - OUT (Left Toe Injury Management)

John Collins - OUT (Head Laceration Neck Soreness)

Bradley Beal - OUT (Left Hip Fracture)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando LA Clippers Anthony Black PG Kris Dunn Tristan da Silva SF Kawhi Leonard Paolo Banchero PF Derrick Jones Jr. Wendell Carter C

Orlando Magic at LA Clippers: Prediction

This game might literally come down to whether Kawhi Leonard plays or not.

If Leonard plays, it is hard to imagine the Orlando Magic having the energy or the offensive firepower to deal with a player who can take over a game with his efficiency, scoring and defense. If he does not play, you have to wonder where the LA Clippers will get scoring from -- and be concerned over their depth. That is even acknowledging Bennedict Mathurin's potential with his new team.

This game is not about the Clippers, though. This game is about the Magic and whether the Magic have the heart and guts to respond to their defeat on Saturday night.

This is another gut check. Do they wallow and let that loss beat them twice -- Leonard playing or not -- or do they have resolve and make that game a blip and just a bad shooting night.

That has been the question for Orlando all season anyway. The Magic have been good at responding to seemingly gut-wrenching defeats only to then reset and be inconsistent. That has been the last two months -- the Magic are 15-16 since Franz Wagner's injury.

That pattern has needed to be broken. But for tonight, the Magic need to maintain it and hope that they have the resolve to come out on the right side tonight.