Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets (Feb. 26, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Houston Orlando 96.7 Pace 100.2 117.1 Off. Rtg. 113.7 111.4 Def. Rtg. 113.4 53.9 eFG% 52.8 39.4 O.Reb.% 30.3 15.9 TO% 13.6 26.4 FTR 30.1

1. Battle for the glass

Any time you face the Houston Rockets, everyone immediately focuses on the battle for rebounds.

The Rockets have taken the spaced-out NBA and flipped it on its head, often playing two centers together and going all-out for offensive rebounds. They have been one of the catalysts flipping teams back toward battling for the glass.

Houston's 39.4 offensive rebound rate is by the far the best in the league. They are second in the league with 17.9 second-chance points per game.

Since Steven Adams' injury on Jan. 18, the Rockets are third with a 35.5 percent offensive rebound rate but 11th in second chance points at 15.5 per game.

That might be the most important thing: Just because you give up offensive rebounds does not mean you should give up on the play.

The Orlando Magic have a reputation for being bad at rebounding. It was a major problem in the loss to the Phoenix Suns. But Orlando ranks fourth in the league with a 70.9 defensive rebound rate and second, giving up 13.4 second-chance points per game.

Orlando is one of the better rebounding teams in the league. But Houston recorded a 37.7 offensive rebound rate in teh first meeting in November.

This game will come down to rebounding and those efforts.

2. Wendell Carter's difference

The rebounding will put a lot of focus on Wendell Carter. He is not viewed as an elite rebounder, and the Orlando Magic like to move him around and switch him on the perimeter. That will put a lot of the focus on him to help on the glass.

Carter, for his part, is averaging 7.6 rebounds per game, has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in three of the last four games and at least eight rebounds in seven of the last eight games. He had 11 rebounds in that loss to the Phoenix Suns where offensive rebounding was such an issue.

Rebounding is a team effort.

But the big difference for Carter lately has been an aggression to attack the basket. Carter is struggling to make outside shots. But the Magic know how vital his scoring output is either as a spacer or hanging around the basket.

Carter scored 15 points against the LA Clippers and 20 points against the Los Angeles Lakers, two critical outputs in getting those wins. When Carter scores at least 15 points, the Magic are 12-4. When he scores at least 12 points, the Magic are 17-8.

It does not take much for Carter to flip a game. But when he is on, the Magic are a tougher out.

3. Point guard problems

Both the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets are experimenting with lineups without a true point guard. Jalen Suggs before his back injury -- he remains QUESTIONABLE -- was averaging 8.0 assists per game in his last six games. These teams are able to find passing.

But both the Magic and the Rockets hit ruts offensively and lack a lot of dribble penetration. Both teams lean on their stars to do a lot of the creation and playmaking.

Kevin Durant is Kevin Durant. He is still playing at an elite level -- scoring 21 points and five assists in 28 minutes in the blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Paolo Banchero is starting to find his groove too. He is coming off a stellar road trip, capped off with the 36-point showing in the win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He is playing at a much more composed pace now.

This game might be a battle of the stars and who makes shots at the end, as it was in November.

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Fred VanVleet - OUT (Right Knee ACL Repair)

Steven Adams - OUT (Left Ankle Surgery)

Jae'Sean Tate - OUT (Right Knee Sprain)

Tristen Newton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Jalen Suggs - QUESTIONABLE (Back Strain)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alex Morales - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Orlando Reed Sheppard PG Anthony Black Amen Thompson SG Desmond Bane Kevin Durant SF Tristan da Silva Jabari Smith Jr. PF Paolo Banchero Alperen Sengun C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers: Prediction

Our Record: 33-24/25-32 ATS

The Orlando Magic are playing a lot better. The Houston Rockets are struggling against good competition and have been wildly inconsistent despite their record. Houston will go through some severe ruts, just as the Magic will.

This game will likely come down to who gets a key rebound and who takes advantage of extra possessions -- whether that is turnovers or offensive rebounds. This is going to be a game of grit.

Houston this year is 3-5 on the second night of back to backs. The Magic are coming back from a West Coast road trip. This game could get a bit rough.

The Magic can certainly win. Nobody should doubt that. They will need a lift from the home crowd. But they will also need to make shots and that is still a great uncertainty.