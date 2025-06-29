Magic fans get nightmare flashbacks as Jase Richardson gets No. worn by total bust

The Orlando Magic announced rookie Jase Richardson will wear number 11 to begin his career, which was last worn by Michael Carter-Williams and Mo Bamba in 2023. MCW lasted just four games in the number, and Bamba switched after his rookie contract but couldn’t shake his bust status in the new number. Richardson becomes the 19th player to wear 11 in Magic history, and Sam Vincent is the only one to last three full seasons in it.

Richardson’s strong freshman season at Michigan State propelled his draft stock. The 6’1 guard averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.8 steals in 25.3 minutes per game. He shot 49.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent on his 3-point attempts. There is plenty to love, but his size forced him to fall into the 20s.

The Magic are loaded with length and switchable defenders. They drafted Noah Penda with the 32nd pick and remain committed to being an elite defensive team. That could keep Richardson glued to the bench early in his career and continue the trend of busts wearing number 11.

Jase Richardson plans to change the Magic’s history with 11

MCW wore number seven during his first stint in Orlando. Injuries caused him to miss the entire 2021-22 season, so the Magic waived him at the trade deadline. They brought him back in February 2023, where Carter-Williams wore number 11. He only appeared in four games and hasn’t played in the NBA since. MCW was far from the Rookie of the Year fans remember.

Richardson doesn’t care. He wore 11 at Michigan State and provides Orlando with a needed floor spacer and shot maker. The Magic traded for Desmond Bane and are committed to improving their offense. Richardson can get buckets and could quickly become a trusted catch-and-shoot option off the bench.

Richardson’s father played in the NBA, so the teenager knows what to expect. Magic fans have a skilled undersized guard ready to prove all his doubters wrong.

Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arguably the most successful Magic player wearing number 11. He averaged 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in 27.5 minutes per game over two and half seasons.

Jase Richardson has the upside to blow past those numbers, but finding minutes won’t be easy. The Orlando Magic have depth in the backcourt and could bring the teenager along slowly. It is on Richardson to force his way into minutes and change the narrative around his number.