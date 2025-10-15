Orlando Magic fans finally get the news they've been waiting for on Jalen Suggs

The biggest intrigue for the Orlando Magic this training camp has not been about any position or depth chart battles. The team's rotation is seemingly set. Everyone knows what their role should be.

Instead, the intrigue has been on how the team comes together. With so many new players and new pieces on the team that could seemingly elevate the Magic into contention, everyone wanted to see how the pieces would finally come together.

Of course, the Magic entered their training camp not exactly whole. It was not just that the Magic would manage minutes and limit how often their key players would play together -- so far, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane have all appeared in just one game together.

The Magic though are seemingly getting closer to becoming whole again.

Coach Jamahl Mosley reported Tuesday that Jalen Suggs jumped into 3-on-3 games with contact, a critical first step after he said Suggs was still only doing individual work and 5-on-0 activities when asked about Suggs' status before Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

There is still work to do, but this is a clearly positive sign for the Magic and their budding young guard.

"Jalen was able to do a little bit of contact," Mosley said after practice Tuesday. "Still went through his own individual routine with no contact, but he was able to get a little bit into contact today."

Suggs has been doing non-contact portions of practice. He is clearly in the final stages of his recovery and ramping up for a return.

President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said during media day that the aim was for Jalen Suggs to return for the opening night game next Wednesday against the Miami Heat.

There was at least some hope at the start of camp that he could appear in the preseason. That hope is dimming with just one practice between now and the final preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

But ramping up in time to be ready for next week's opener has gotten some renewed hope with this news.

Suggs entered training camp still recovering from torn cartilage in his left knee and an injury to the trochlea in that knee. He had surgery in February to alleviate long-term concerns with the injury. He would be out for the start of training camp.

The surgery he had was certainly more complicated than a simple cleanup of loose cartilage. The Magic made it clear they were hoping to head off any long-term or lingering issues by opting for this rather complext surgery.

Still, nobody imagined it would leave Suggs questionable for the start of the season, much less the start of training camp.

Now the Magic are patiently waiting for Suggs to return. The hope that Tuesday went well and Suggs will be able to progress quickly to return to the court.

"Ideal world, you would love that, but the reality is you have see how he responds to what was done today and then you move forward accordingly," Mosley said after practice Tuesday. "It's going to go back to today. How does he respond to today? And then if you ask me tomorrow after he responds, I may be able to give you a different answer. But in this moment right now, we need to see how he responds to what he did today."

After weeks with little update on Suggs' status, this is ultimately good news. Suggs has made some tangible progress to return to the court and to be ready at the beginning stages of the season.

Suggs' energy has been present throughout the preseason. He has brought his energy to the team's pregame huddles and warmups even though he has not suited up yet. Pehraps that is coming soon.

But the Magic have missed Suggs greatly.

The Magic could certainly use his defensive intensity. It is one of the essential pieces of the team's identity and one of the keys to their success in this vital season.

Suggs' shooting and offensive pace also will not hurt. He has a big role to play this season.

The Magic have not quite been the same since Suggs' injury in late January. And the news he would need surgery in February was deflating during that criticla homestand the Magic struggled in. His return will be a lift in itself.

This team is eager to be whole again.

Orlando has rarely played its best players together during this preseason. Fans have not seen this team at its best. The encouraging report on Suggs' progress gets everyone closer to seeing this team's full vision at play.