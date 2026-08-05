Orlando Magic face mounting pressure to avoid NBA purgatory this season

The Charlotte Hornets were the vibes team of the 2026 season.

They went on a tear and figured out how to win at an elite level very quickly, finishing ninth in the East and defeating the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament.

The Orlando Magic ended those dreams fairly quickly with a rout to advance to the Playoffs.

The Hornets seemed like a force to be reckoned with. They seemed like a new arrival and a team that could continue to grow.

This summer. . . changed that.

The Charlotte Hornets traded stalwart point guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid. They traded Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns for a package that included Grayson Allen.

The Hornets are not going away. They still have a ton of shooting and offensive weapons. But the team's dynamic is different.

As Matt Moore put it on Locked On NBA in reappraising their offseason, the Hornets made these moves to avoid getting stuck committed to a roster that was never climbing out of the Play-In Tournament.

"Hornets fans are understandably frustrated because you want to build on the first year of success you had in 10 years," Moore said on Locked On NBA. "But Peterson looked at the situation and was like: We're going to build on this success into something that is not sustainable, and you are capped as a first-round out and a 6-seed. That's how you get stuck in purgatory."

It is similar to what Jeff Weltman did in 2021 after back-to-back first-round exits, when he moved Nikola Vucevic and reset the entire franchise. That Magic team was never going to do more than make a Playoff cameo. Being proactive leads to a better outcome when rebuilding on the fly.

It is the situation that the Magic are dangerously close to now.

The Magic's ceiling might be higher than the Hornets'. But the warning feels the same. Orlando could get stuck in the Play-In ringer. And unlike Charlotte, there is no easy way out to reset.

The Magic are facing a critical season

It is safe to say the Orlando Magic are feeling the pressure this season.

They have been in the Play-In Tournament for consecutive seasons now. The Magic might be able to blame injuries for both appearances.

But entering this season, the expectation around the league is that the Magic are a good team, but not a good enough team. The early odds have the Magic back in the Play-In Tournament.

That is not where they want to be or where they can afford to be.

Orlando has one of the highest payrolls in the league, sitting roughly $2.5 million beneath the luxury tax. The Magic already swapped coaches, hiring Sean Sweeney this offseason.

There were no changes to the roster, but another season falling short in the Playoffs will necessitate change.

The question will be how severe those changes will be. Will the Magic ultimately give up on the Paolo Banchero/Franz Wagner pairing? Will the Magic be able to swap out other role players?

The Magic were going to find themselves feeling pressure from the salary cap aprons sooner or later. They gave max contracts to Banchero and Wagner. They ultimately believe that duo is good enough to compete for a championship.

The big question facing this team is whether their stars are good enough to lead them deeper into the playoffs.

And that is ultimately what the Magic want to see before they break this team apart.

The Magic must be all-in for this season and beyond. There is no easy way out of their financial predicament or an easy way to reset like the Hornets did this offseason.

The Magic have no escape hatch

The Orlando Magic will inevitably have to retreat and reset. That is just part of the NBA team-building process.

One of their big-money players will need to be traded to reduce payroll and regain some flexibility. The degree of those changes will depend on this season's outcome and how much confidence the team has in its two stars.

But there is no simple way to pull the plug.

The Charlotte Hornets could pull the plug as they did because they had no extra commitments. In fact, they were owed draft picks from the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat. And now have some picks coming from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That was an easy escape hatch and an opportunity to restock the cupboard. They can sell that vision for the future.

The Magic are all-in because they do not have that escape hatch.

Orlando traded its picks to acquire Desmond Bane, believing Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were ready for another high-priced star to get them over the hump.

Jeff Weltman committed to his stars that the Charlotte Hornets did not feel like they could make. It is similar to the one the Philadelphia 76ers made in acquiring Jaylen Brown -- boosted by V.J. Edgecombe's rookie contract and LeBron James on a minimum deal.

Orlando controls its own pick this offseason ahead of what is viewed as a weak NBA Draft. The new Lottery rules will help the Magic if they are in the Play-In Tournament and get an opportunity in the Lottery.

But the Orlando Magic's 2028 first-round pick heads to the Portland Trail Blazers (as part of a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies). Their 2029 pick is a pick swap with a top-two protection (the new Lottery format might help). Their 2030 pick goes to the Grizzlies to finish their business over the Bane deal.

It all means that the Magic must be competitive at the highest levels through the 2030 season. There is no hitting a hard reset and starting over. The Magic's path to a championship will come with who is on the roster this season and whatever they get in trades.

But this is the group that has to win. There is no bottoming out.

And that is why there is so much pressure on this season. This is a team that cannot afford to be stuck in purgatory. Not if a championship is truly the goal.

As constructed, the Magic are good enough to be in the postseason. This team is in that purgatory at a minimum.

But nobody should want to get stuck there. And that will be the challenge for the Magic moving forward.