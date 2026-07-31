If the Orlando Magic want a championship, they must get serious

The Orlando Magic are not hiding from their expectations. They really never have.

Jeff Weltman took over the team a decade ago and made it clear his goal was to build a championship-level team. When the Magic hit the reset button in 2021 and embarked on a longer rebuild, it was done with that in mind.

When they got the No. 1 pick, they saw that as a step on that path. When they made the Playoffs and took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in 2024, it seemed closer.

When they pushed their chips in after falling short because of injuries in 2025, it felt more realistic.

The Magic are not hiding their championship ambitions. They said before last season that whatever the external expectations for the team were, the internal expectations were greater.

Orlando has a solid core and solid base to grow from. The team would not be in a championship posture without that. But something is still missing. The passivity of this franchise has left it in stasis. And other teams are constantly raising the stakes.

And that stasis was the 8-seed last year and certainly not a title contender, accounting for the injuries. Orlando has often attacked its offseasons as a team betting on internal development and rebuilding rather than as a team aggressively looking for certainty on the trade market.

The Magic's other title-contending peers attacked their offseason to varying degrees. Plenty of other teams look more serious about rising to title contention. They made big swings to improve their teams dramatically. They made moves on the margins to address lingering concerns.

It has left everyone wondering how the team feels after they came up so woefully short last year. And whether the team actually believes it can still win that title.

The Magic believe in their roster, for better or worse

Jeff Weltman has answered that question to some degree. He stuck with the same roster, believing the starting five is good enough to compete with the best teams in the league.

But it is still betting on the team being healthy enough to take advantage of it. It is still betting on the youth of this roster leading to massive improvements.

Nobody outside of the Magic's front office considers the Magic a title-contending team. Nobody is even 100 percent certain the Magic will make the Playoffs. Even the most basic thing feels uncertain.

The Magic's biggest problem on the path to winning a championship is figuring out if the stars they are building around are truly on a championship level.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner each earned their max contracts. But a max contract does not mean a player is a title-winning foundation player.

Two straight years in which injuries hampered Wagner have kept the Magic from seeing the bigger picture. Banchero has plenty of questions surrounding him after four seasons in the league, establishing himself as a stat compiler but not always as a winning impactor.

Of course, what a team should be doing when it picks out its stars is finding ways to maximize their star players. And the Magic's inability to address the ongoing shooting concerns seems to have put more pressure on the Magic's two stars.

The postseason appearances gave faith Banchero and Wagner can dominate. But the quest has been to find them spacing.

The Desmond Bane acquisition is the kind of aggressive move that the Magic needed, hoping to inject shooting and another attacker. It made the team better last year. They showed their willingness to push chips in, even if it is a rarity.

But issues remain. The Magic still need shooting. There is still some more consistency the team needs at key positions.

Orlando had to honestly ask itself this offseason how close the team is to winning a title, even if the team was not capable of proving itself fully.

Nobody stands still in the league.

Different paths

The Eastern Conference got better this offseason.

It inevitably would with Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton coming back from injuries that affected them last season.

Even the new Lottery rules have pushed the bottom up, with the Brooklyn Nets adding Julius Randle to their young group.

The Orlando Magic were not in the market to do anything big as the Philadelphia 76ers did. They were not pushing for Jaylen Brown or LeBron James. They made their big move with Desmond Bane.

The Magic likely needed an approach closer to what the Detroit Pistons did.

The Pistons, even with the Jalen Duren contract pending, are "going for it." They are title contenders after their breakthrough season last year. They replaced Tobias Harris with veteran John Collins. But they did not rest there.

They knew they needed to address their shooting and added Isaiah Joe and Taurean Prince. That is at least thinking about how to improve the roster and fill in weaknesses that cost them in the Playoffs.

Detroit had far more flexibility in the trade market than Orlando. The Detroit Pistons could swap only picks for Joe and take advantage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's tax sell-off. The Magic could not make those deals.

But they did not sit still even as they continue to work to secure their core players.

There is an argument the Magic should have been more aggressive with the minimum contracts they handed out. Keeping Jonathan Isaac and Jevon Carter felt like falling back on the familiar. At least Nikola Vucevic addressed some need for spacing and bench scoring.

But it all comes back to that fateful question. Do the Magic have enough to win a title? Are they on the right track?

Essentially, the next big decision the Magic have to make is whether Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter are starters on a championship team -- and Anthony Black's extension is looming in the background.

It has been obvious for some time that the the Magic need something more to get to that level. And yet, they stood still and trusted their internal development.

The team is still young enough that it can get better by internal development. A new coach will create a new context.

But the team should also be feeling some urgency. They are a tax team and likely will need to reduce payroll, especially if the team falls short. And there are a lot of teams now pushing for the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Magic should be one of the teams going for it. And yet it still feels like Orlando is on the outside looking in.