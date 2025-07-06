Orlando Magic did everything fans demanded this offseason

Orlando Magic fans felt their team was close.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner developed into stars throughout the season, showing up in the Playoffs and producing constant scoring pressure for a team lacking many offensive weapons.

For the first time since 1996, the Magic had two players average more than 20 points per game in the same season.

In four seasons, coach Jamahl Mosley had built a family and competitive culture. The team delivered with back to back seasons in the top five in the league in defensive rating. They finished second in the league ind efensive rating last year.

After making the Playoffs as a surprise 5-seed in the 2024 season, the Magic understood the only reason they were struggling at 41-41 and the 7-seed in 2025 were their injuries. But even after missing key players in their five-game playoff series with the Boston Celtics, they knew they did not have enough to compete for a title.

Despite the strong defensive showing, the Magic were 27th in offensive rating. They were last in 3-point field goal percentage.

Everyone knew the Magic needed to improve their offense. They needed more playmakers and creators. They needed more efficient shooting. They needed an offensive overhaul.

Fans asked for the team to be aggressive and not sit passively through another trading period. They asked for the team to add shooting, even if it meant going against the team's type. They wanted to see the team shift its coaching staff from one focused on development to building the tactics and gameplan they would need to compete beyond the first round.

On all three counts, the Magic succeeded. They have delivered everything fans could have asked for.

It has set the Magic up to be contenders in a weakened Eastern Conference. The Magic may have their best team since Dwight Howard led the team to the conference finals in 2010.

No more sitting around

The biggest criticism president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has faced throughout his tenure with the Magic has been a lack of imagination and activity. He has been patient, trusting internal development and adding value players slowly and steadily.

Last year's Magic team featured the most players drafted by that team of any team in the league. His offseason saw him chase Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but then spend the rest of the Magic's ample free agency capital to re-sign players. The jury might still be out on the decisions to bring Wendell Carter and Jonathan Isaac back on long-term deals.

But the criticism over Weltman's patience reached a fever pitch after the Magic sat out the trade deadline.

Sitting out seemed especially egregious considering how much the Magic were struggling -- even if they expected Jalen Suggs' return at that time (that did not happen).

The Magic were expected to be active this offseason. But most had them going for some low-hanging fruit in high-scoring guards that are always on the trade market.

Instead, Jeff Weltman and the Magic pushed their chips all-in to get a 20-point-per-game scorer and elite spot-up shooter in Desmond Bane. Bane averaged 19.2 points per game and shot 39.2 percent from three in what was considered a down year. He has averaged 21.1 points per game and shot 39.4 percent from three in his last three seasons.

In grabbing Bane, the Magic pursued a player who checked clear boxes for the team without sacrificing their defense. Bane is as much a cultural fit as he is a basketball fit. He does not back down from anybody and is a chatter too. The Magic were not going to sacrifice their defense in such a big move.

Almost universally, the Magic were considered big winners in this trade. It seemed the wait to push their chips in was worth it.

The necessary shooting

The Orlando Magic needed to find shooting. That needed to be a priority with every acquisition they made. In a league where 3-point shooting is a requirement, finishing last in percentage and makes is unacceptable. The Magic cannot be a seriously competitive team without 3-point shooting.

Even in the moves the Magic made beside the big one that everyone anticipated, the Magic needed to add shooting.

It is hard to say they were not successful on that front.

Bane is one of the best shooters in the league, even coming off a down-year shooting last season. Bane made 39.2 percent of his 3-pointers last year on 6.1 attempts per game. He made 42.3 percent of his 2.6 catch-and-shoot attempts per game, according to data from Second Spectrum.

In free agency, the Magic chased after Tyus Jones, a hyper-efficient if undersized point guard. Jones averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from three. He made 43.0 percent of his 4.1 catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts per game last season for the Phoenix Suns.

The Magic continued adding shooting by drafting Jase Richardson, a 41.2-percent 3-point shooter in his lone year at Michigan State.

It would be gravely disappointing if the Magic are last in 3-point shooting again. The team should be more competitive from deep just based on personnel.

Coaching changes on top

The Orlando Magic knew they needed to make some roster improvements. But fans were also clamoring for an overhaul of the team's whole offensive system. They wanted coach Jamahl Mosley to shake up his staff a bit, moving it from a development-focused group to add more experience and tactics.

That may not be in the cards. The Magic needed to add new players first to see if they could unlock the offense they already had. But Orlando does not appear to be taking this part of their transition quietly either.

Marc Stein was the first to report the Orlando Magic were interested in Dallas Mavericks assistant coach God Shammgod, the legendary ball-handler and streetball player. His joining the Magic was reported official by Shams Charania of ESPN and Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Stein also reported the Orlando Magic were set to hire Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Joe Prunty to be Jamahl Mosley's lead assistant.

Joe Prunty was a holdover from Adrian Griffin's tenure with the Bucks and is known for being good at drawing after-timeout plays and for his offensive acumen.

He may not be a pure offensive coordinator as many fans hoped for, but he should boost the team's offensive strategy and thinking. The Magic have seemingly upgraded their offense in this way too.

Orlando fans had a lot they wanted to see the team accomplish. Quite clearly, the Magic have accomplished a lot. They achieved a lot of the key goals everyone recognized they needed to make. The team's offense should be much better heading into next season.

Now all that is left is to see them play when training camp begins in October.