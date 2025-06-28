Stephen A. Smith begs legendary coach to join Orlando Magic

The Dallas Mavericks needed a week of good press.

Drafting the number one pick in Cooper Flagg gave the team a foundation to build with and something to celebrate after a tumultuous four months. Having an entire room cheer general manager Nico Harrison for making the obvious first pick was certainly a nice relief (he was still booed at the Mavericks' watch party at their arena).

With that piece of business done for the offseason, the Mavericks are seemingly back into scramble mode to prepare themselves for the upcoming season. Because it has already been an offseason of chaos as the team tries to reshape itself in the face of the Luka Doncic trade, Kyrie Irving's injury (and new contract) and their shocking Lottery win.

There is a lot going on with the Mavericks and it has gotten some notice from the national media, more specifically Stephen A. Smith.

On First Take on Wednesday, Smith voiced his frustration that Irving accepted only a three-year, $119-million deal to return to the Mavericks, viewing it as a massive underpay and a sign that the Mavericks' new ownership is not committed to winning and is looking to cut corners in key parts of the franchise.

One of those corners is with the team’s coaching staff, where several Mavericks assistants are apparently up for new contracts and preparing to enter free agency. Not to mention Jason Kidd reportedly flirting with jumping to the New York Knicks before the Dallas Mavericks denied permission for him to interview for that opening.

Everything is still in flux for Dallas.

Smith took the apparent disrespect of a lower contract as a sign of how chaotic the Mavericks were. And so he gave some advice to Dallas assistant coach God Shammgod, unprompted: Run. Join Jamahl Mosley in Orlando and more.

"I'm advising him on national television: Leave. Get the hell up out of Dallas," Smith said about Shammgod in the segment. "With new ownership and some of the decisions that they are making to curb costs, they seem to be more about numbers than taking care of the people they need to take care of. I'm not saying it's an awful thing because I understand business decisions need to be made every day.

“With Kyrie Irving I want to emphasize I think he's been lowballed, God Shammgod get the hell out of there. Go to Orlando with Mosley. You know who that brother is. Get the hell up out of there and start anew.”

If every indication is accurate, Shammgod is taking that advice.

Orlando Magic have been connected to God Shammgod, and his hiring seems imminent

The Orlando Magic have indeed been connected to Shammgod through reporting from Marc Stein on The Stein Line. He reiterated in a post Friday night that the Magic continue to put a “full-court press” on the legendary street baller and fairly experienced assistant coach to join the Magic’s staff.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN said on The Hoop Collective before the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday said it is likely Shammgod ends up in Orlando.

That process appears to be ongoing. Without adding any reporting to it, I would expect Shammgod to be officially named to the Magic's coaching staff soon. The interest appears to be real and not just merely rumor.

Mosley was on the staff when Shammgod joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2020. Shammgod is considered a strong player development coach and one of the big reasons Kyrie Irving wanted to stay in Dallas.

That Irving signed a new deal only for Shammgod to potentially leave only hints at the chaos going on with Dallas' coaching staff.

Dallas lead assistant Sean Sweeney departed for the San Antonio Spurs, leaving the Dallas' staff in complete turmoil. Jared Dudley has reportedly been in the running for other assistant coaching jobs. And former Orlando Magic guard and longtime Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong is facing aggravated assault charges from an incident in February.

It is not a fun moment for the Mavericks. And it appears with all the chaos the Mavericks are facing on their roster, that Shammgod is taking Smith's advice and leaving for more stable pastures in Orlando.

Considering the Magic are attempting to run a point guard by committee system with no natural point guards, having a guard development coach and ball-handling wiz in Shammgod seems like the exact coach the team needs, even if that means they are not adding someone to overhaul the offense as fans hoped for.

Mosley hinted during exit interviews that he would consider some coaching changes.

It is not completely clear where the Magic's staff is at. With media in the training center throughout the week for the Draft, I have spotted assistant coaches Bret Brielmaier, Randy Gregory, Jeremiah Boswell and Lionel Chalmers in the gym either working out themselves or working with players. Osceola Magic coach Dylan Murphy has also been in the gym throughout the week.

Jamahl Mosley told Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel that assistant coach Ameer Bahhur will be the team's Summer League coach.

Magic assistant coach Dale Osbourne has been reportedly connected to the Memphis Grizzlies in the summer coaching market. Osbourne is credited as one of the architect for the Magic's elite defense.

This may mean something or it may mean nothing all. The NBA calendar ends on June 30, and that might be when contracts end for everyone. Some announcement will come when the Magic announce their Summer League roster next week.

But all signs are pointing to Shammgod exiting the Mavericks and joining the Magic.